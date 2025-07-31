The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general the presidential draft law No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP, reports UNN correspondent.

330 people's deputies voted for the basis.

331 people's deputies voted "for" in general.

Also, 326 people's deputies voted "for" the immediate signing of the draft law.

Recall

On July 29, the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy supported draft law No. 13533.

The Committee on Legal Policy also recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt draft law No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP.

Context

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 people's deputies. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen the law enforcement system, ensuring that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and to take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada regarding strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that the Verkhovna Rada would convene for a meeting on July 31 to consider, among other things, the urgent presidential draft law No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP, which would be proposed for adoption immediately as a basis and in general.