The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
July 30, 03:21 PM • 139386 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
July 30, 03:01 PM • 186351 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
DJI Mavic
ChatGPT

The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3050 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general the presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP. This step restores the powers of anti-corruption bodies after previous changes.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis and in general the presidential draft law No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP, reports UNN correspondent.

330 people's deputies voted for the basis.

331 people's deputies voted "for" in general.

Also, 326 people's deputies voted "for" the immediate signing of the draft law.

Recall

On July 29, the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy supported draft law No. 13533.

The Committee on Legal Policy also recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt draft law No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP.

NABU and SAPO bill: Stefanchuk spoke about the support of MPs for the presidential initiative29.07.25, 23:58 • 4392 views

Context

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 people's deputies. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new draft law to the Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen the law enforcement system, ensuring that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and to take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

On July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft law to the Verkhovna Rada regarding strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that the Verkhovna Rada would convene for a meeting on July 31 to consider, among other things, the urgent presidential draft law No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP, which would be proposed for adoption immediately as a basis and in general.

Anna Murashko

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine