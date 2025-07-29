NABU and SAPO bill: Stefanchuk spoke about the support of MPs for the presidential initiative

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
08:14 PM • 3718 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
07:02 PM • 11336 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
05:50 PM • 17067 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:22 PM • 25669 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 36449 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 60056 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 133380 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 56432 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 69676 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 180109 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
94%
743mm
Popular news
Belarus accelerates production of drones and dual-use electronics - Foreign Intelligence ServiceJuly 29, 12:13 PM • 3454 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 102441 views
Ozzy Osbourne to be buried in his native Birmingham on July 30July 29, 01:14 PM • 3616 views
The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade responded whether they feel pressure from the Russian Federation in ZaporizhzhiaJuly 29, 01:37 PM • 10758 views
Confusion and questions: White House and EC published conflicting versions of trade agreement - Politico03:51 PM • 18872 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 102548 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 133379 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 180106 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 229915 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 191369 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
North Korea
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 135891 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 187848 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 122338 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 117497 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 110061 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series

NABU and SAPO bill: Stefanchuk spoke about the support of MPs for the presidential initiative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk expects the adoption of the bill on NABU and SAPO. Also, on July 31, the Rada may consider amendments to the state budget-2025 for financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

NABU and SAPO bill: Stefanchuk spoke about the support of MPs for the presidential initiative

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (VR) Ruslan Stefanchuk expects that the Ukrainian parliament will adopt the presidential bill on increasing the effectiveness of NABU and SAP in the first reading and in general. He stated this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

"I think that after all the conversations we had with the people's deputies, after this initiative came from the President of Ukraine and it has a certain balance... both in society and in power, I expect that this bill will also be supported in the Ukrainian parliament as a basis and in general," the speaker said.

Also, according to him, the Verkhovna Rada may consider amendments to the state budget for 2025 on July 31, related to the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Perhaps on the same day we will consider the law on budget adjustment for 2025. ... We must do everything to ensure that no one, including our partners, has any doubts that every penny goes to our defense, to our strengthening and to bringing about a lasting and just peace

-said Stefanchuk.

In addition, he reiterated his opinion that it is impossible to hold elections in Ukraine during martial law.

"I have said this several times already, during martial law, elections in Ukraine cannot be held in accordance with the law," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada will consider bills on NABU and SAP on July 31, including presidential bill No. 13533. This document is intended to ensure the independence of anti-corruption institutions and eliminate Russian influence.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9