NABU and SAPO bill: Stefanchuk spoke about the support of MPs for the presidential initiative

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (VR) Ruslan Stefanchuk expects that the Ukrainian parliament will adopt the presidential bill on increasing the effectiveness of NABU and SAP in the first reading and in general. He stated this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

"I think that after all the conversations we had with the people's deputies, after this initiative came from the President of Ukraine and it has a certain balance... both in society and in power, I expect that this bill will also be supported in the Ukrainian parliament as a basis and in general," the speaker said.

Also, according to him, the Verkhovna Rada may consider amendments to the state budget for 2025 on July 31, related to the financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Perhaps on the same day we will consider the law on budget adjustment for 2025. ... We must do everything to ensure that no one, including our partners, has any doubts that every penny goes to our defense, to our strengthening and to bringing about a lasting and just peace -said Stefanchuk.

In addition, he reiterated his opinion that it is impossible to hold elections in Ukraine during martial law.

"I have said this several times already, during martial law, elections in Ukraine cannot be held in accordance with the law," the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada will consider bills on NABU and SAP on July 31, including presidential bill No. 13533. This document is intended to ensure the independence of anti-corruption institutions and eliminate Russian influence.