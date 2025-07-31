Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposed

The activities of a deputy of the Kamyanka-Dniprovska City Council led to losses of over UAH 56 million for the state. It is noted that the individual transferred almost 24 thousand tons of Ukrainian harvest to the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The deputy of the Kamyanka-Dniprovska City Council (representative of the Opposition Platform — For Life) held a leadership position in a local farming enterprise before the full-scale invasion.

The investigation established that in July–August 2022, while in the occupied territory, he actually, without the knowledge of the owner of the enterprise, transferred almost 24 thousand tons of agricultural products from the enterprise's warehouses in Kamyanka-Dniprovska to the Russian Federation.

According to economic expert calculations, this caused losses to the enterprise of over UAH 56 million.

Currently, prosecutors have notified the individual of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 111-1 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This is collaborative activity and embezzlement of property under martial law.

As of now, the pre-trial investigation is still ongoing.

Recall

Russian occupiers are forcing Ukrainian farmers in the temporarily occupied territories to hand over grain to the Russian Federation's reserves.

During a Russian air attack, railway infrastructure was damaged in Kyiv and the region. Grain was also affected.