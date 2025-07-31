Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposed

$41.770.02
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 3972 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 11811 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 30940 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 21498 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 29253 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 35864 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 178698 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 222261 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 109679 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 94160 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Publications
Exclusives
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 31, 04:00 AM • 61688 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 61614 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsJuly 31, 06:16 AM • 52048 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the USJuly 31, 06:53 AM • 71782 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko10:16 AM • 14051 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 3964 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 178684 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 222249 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 161419 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 179763 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Kramatorsk
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 111163 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 173480 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 230266 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 276396 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 208403 views
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31

Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1396 views

The deputy of the Kamyanka-Dniprovska City Council transferred 24,000 tons of harvest to the Russian Federation, causing damages of UAH 56 million. He was notified of suspicion of collaboration and embezzlement of property.

Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposed

The activities of a deputy of the Kamyanka-Dniprovska City Council led to losses of over UAH 56 million for the state. It is noted that the individual transferred almost 24 thousand tons of Ukrainian harvest to the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The deputy of the Kamyanka-Dniprovska City Council (representative of the Opposition Platform — For Life) held a leadership position in a local farming enterprise before the full-scale invasion.

The investigation established that in July–August 2022, while in the occupied territory, he actually, without the knowledge of the owner of the enterprise, transferred almost 24 thousand tons of agricultural products from the enterprise's warehouses in Kamyanka-Dniprovska to the Russian Federation.

According to economic expert calculations, this caused losses to the enterprise of over UAH 56 million.

Currently, prosecutors have notified the individual of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 111-1 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This is collaborative activity and embezzlement of property under martial law.

As of now, the pre-trial investigation is still ongoing.

Recall

Russian occupiers are forcing Ukrainian farmers in the temporarily occupied territories to hand over grain to the Russian Federation's reserves.

During a Russian air attack, railway infrastructure was damaged in Kyiv and the region. Grain was also affected.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ukraine
Kyiv