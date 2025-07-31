$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 4108 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 11937 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 31286 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 21677 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 29416 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 35990 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 178934 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 222452 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 109689 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 94172 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.5m/s
61%
746mm
Popular news
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPOJuly 31, 04:00 AM • 62106 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 62043 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsJuly 31, 06:16 AM • 52470 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the USJuly 31, 06:53 AM • 72212 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko10:16 AM • 14158 views
Publications
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 4128 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 178965 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 222482 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 161595 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 179929 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kramatorsk
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 111264 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 173578 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 230352 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 276469 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 208469 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31

Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4132 views

Content analysis revealed a match in the communication of MP Kuzminykh and the "Darnytsia" company. Lawyer Oleh Shram explained that linguistic expertise can establish the authorship of statements, including signs of the subject's attitude towards events or persons.

Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation

People's Deputy, head of the subcommittee on pharmacy Serhiy Kuzminykh systematically repeats theses that are beneficial to the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia" - this is evidenced by a content analysis of his posts and blogs. The coincidences in communication are so precise that its independence and impartiality raise doubts. UNN found out from lawyer Oleh Shram whether such informational synchronicity can have a legal assessment.

Details

Earlier, UNN journalists analyzed posts on social networks and blogs of People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh and the top management of "Darnytsia" company and found that their theses, formulations, and arguments regarding the work of the pharmaceutical market coincide. This is not only about general views on the work of the pharmaceutical market, but also specific positions - for example, regarding marketing payments: both the deputy and representatives of "Darnytsia" state that marketing is the main driver of price increases in pharmacies. 

UNN turned to a lawyer to find out whether such a similarity in rhetoric could be a basis for linguistic expertise.

Linguistic expertise includes, in particular, establishing the author - who composed a particular text, under what circumstances, whether it was oral or written speech. The exact meaning of the statement or authorship is also established, including signs of the subject's attitude to events or persons - positive, negative, influence, provocations, bribery, inducement, etc. 

- explained Oleh Shram.

According to him, all these issues can be the subject of an official linguistic examination, which is conducted using approved scientific methods and has evidentiary force within the framework of criminal proceedings.

Any expertise, appointed, conducted within the framework of criminal proceedings, is evidence and can be used in conjunction with other evidence to make certain procedural decisions, both for notifying of suspicion and for closing the proceedings, that is, depending on the conclusions of that expertise 

- he noted.

Thus, if a deputy systematically voices theses that coincide with the interests of big business, this can be not only the subject of a journalistic investigation, but also an official investigation. Linguistic expertise can answer the key question: were these statements written "in one office"? And if so, this could be grounds for an investigation into the spread of criminal influence or improper use of powers.

Add

The story of Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" is a litmus test for the entire anti-corruption infrastructure of the country. This very case can check whether the state is capable of reacting to cases of hidden lobbying at the highest level. All facts collected by journalists indicate a high probability that People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh could have used his parliamentary powers to promote the private interests of the pharmaceutical company "Darnytsia". 

This case with Kuzminykh has an additional unpleasant trail, against the background of another case against him, which is already being heard by the High Anti-Corruption Court. Thus, People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh was caught "red-handed" while receiving an undue benefit of 558 thousand hryvnias. According to the investigation, he received funds for assisting in signing contracts between private companies and one of the hospitals in Zhytomyr region for the supply of medical equipment. 

At the end of January 2022, NABU recorded the transfer of money and published a video about it. In it, a person with a voice similar to Kuzminykh's promises his assistance and adds that he can resolve issues with all medical institutions in the region. 

In September 2022, the indictment in the case against Kuzminykh was sent to the HACC for consideration on the merits. The stage of evidence examination is currently underway. However, the consideration of the case is delayed. According to information provided by the HACC, out of 86 court sessions, 31 were disrupted due to the non-appearance of the defense, and the People's Deputy himself missed 22 sessions. 

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
Zhytomyr Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine