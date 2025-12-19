Kennedy Center in Washington becomes "Trump-Kennedy Center" despite legal disputes

On Friday, work began on installing Donald Trump's name at the main entrance of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Workers on scaffolding, covered with blue tarpaulins, have already installed the letter "D" and the inscription "Donald." This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

This came a day after the Board of Trustees, formed by the president, unanimously voted to change the official name to "Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

"Saving the building" versus federal law

The Center's administration explains this step as recognition of Trump's merits, who, according to them, saved the institution from "financial collapse and physical destruction." President Trump, who personally chairs the board, said he was "surprised and honored" by the decision.

However, the legal legitimacy of the renaming sparked a storm of criticism. Opponents emphasize that the name of the institution was enshrined by a special act of Congress in 1964, and therefore, only legislators have the right to change it.

The Kennedy Center was named by law. Changing the name would require amending that 1964 law. The Kennedy Center Board is not a legislative body. Congress makes laws — said former House historian Ray Smock.

Reaction of the Kennedy family and Congress

The Kennedy family took the event very painfully. Maria Shriver, John Kennedy's niece, called the decision "incomprehensible" and "beyond acceptable." Democrats in Congress have already stated that the Board of Trustees exceeded its authority and promise to challenge these actions.

This is not the first case of "branding" government institutions in the US capital recently: Trump's name was recently added to the building of the US Institute of Peace.

