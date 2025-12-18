On the White House's "presidential walk of fame," Biden was called "Sleepy Joe" and "the worst president."

Plaques have been installed on the grounds of the White House along Donald Trump's "Presidential Walk of Fame," featuring descriptions of his predecessors in office. Former country leader Joe Biden was described there as the "worst president" in history. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

A plaque at the beginning of the exhibit, located along a pedestrian walkway near the West Wing of the White House, states that the alley was "conceived, built, and dedicated" by Trump "in honor of past presidents — good, bad, and somewhere in between, who served our country and gave so much in that service."

Trump's own plaque praises his 2024 victory, noting that he overcame "unprecedented use of law enforcement against him, as well as two assassination attempts." It also states that Trump, 11 months into his term, has "fulfilled" his inaugural day promise of an "American Golden Age," citing his claims of ended wars, secured borders, and the deportation of alleged gang members.

The plaque for former President Joe Biden, featuring an autopen signature, draws on familiar Trump claims. "Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst president in American history. He took office as a result of the most corrupt election ever seen in the U.S., and presided over a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our nation to the brink of destruction," the plaque reads. "But despite everything, President Trump would be re-elected by a significant margin and WILL SAVE AMERICA!"

Other presidents receive similarly politicized descriptions, such as former President Barack Obama.

"Barack Hussein Obama was the first black president, a community organizer, a one-term senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American history," the plaque states. It criticizes him for passing what Trump calls an "extremely ineffective and expensive healthcare law" and signing "unilateral Paris climate agreements."

The plaque for former President Bill Clinton notes political achievements but also mentions Hillary Clinton's defeat to Trump in the 2016 election. "In 2016, President Clinton's wife, Hillary, lost the presidential election to President Donald J. Trump!"

