03:48 PM • 1704 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 3668 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 5464 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13460 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13439 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13174 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15206 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12509 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19324 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10935 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
On the White House's "presidential walk of fame," Biden was called "Sleepy Joe" and "the worst president."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3250 views

Signs were installed on the White House grounds along Donald Trump's "Presidential Walk of Fame," where Joe Biden was called "the worst president." There are also descriptions of other presidents, including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, with politicized assessments.

On the White House's "presidential walk of fame," Biden was called "Sleepy Joe" and "the worst president."

Plaques have been installed on the grounds of the White House along Donald Trump's "Presidential Walk of Fame," featuring descriptions of his predecessors in office. Former country leader Joe Biden was described there as the "worst president" in history. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

A plaque at the beginning of the exhibit, located along a pedestrian walkway near the West Wing of the White House, states that the alley was "conceived, built, and dedicated" by Trump "in honor of past presidents — good, bad, and somewhere in between, who served our country and gave so much in that service."

Trump's own plaque praises his 2024 victory, noting that he overcame "unprecedented use of law enforcement against him, as well as two assassination attempts." It also states that Trump, 11 months into his term, has "fulfilled" his inaugural day promise of an "American Golden Age," citing his claims of ended wars, secured borders, and the deportation of alleged gang members.

Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million17.12.25, 14:18 • 44416 views

The plaque for former President Joe Biden, featuring an autopen signature, draws on familiar Trump claims. "Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst president in American history. He took office as a result of the most corrupt election ever seen in the U.S., and presided over a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our nation to the brink of destruction," the plaque reads. "But despite everything, President Trump would be re-elected by a significant margin and WILL SAVE AMERICA!"

Other presidents receive similarly politicized descriptions, such as former President Barack Obama.

"Barack Hussein Obama was the first black president, a community organizer, a one-term senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American history," the plaque states. It criticizes him for passing what Trump calls an "extremely ineffective and expensive healthcare law" and signing "unilateral Paris climate agreements."

The plaque for former President Bill Clinton notes political achievements but also mentions Hillary Clinton's defeat to Trump in the 2016 election. "In 2016, President Clinton's wife, Hillary, lost the presidential election to President Donald J. Trump!"

White House says US would be 'lucky' if Trump stayed in office 'even longer'18.12.25, 10:00 • 1900 views

Olga Rozgon

