The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 11405 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 11810 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 20965 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 18465 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14561 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16212 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12941 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 22058 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11155 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
White House says US would be 'lucky' if Trump stayed in office 'even longer'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1904 views

The White House said the US would be "lucky" if Donald Trump remained president "even longer."

White House says US would be 'lucky' if Trump stayed in office 'even longer'

The White House said the United States would be "lucky" if US President Donald Trump remained in office longer, after lawyer Alan Dershowitz told the Wall Street Journal that he had shared a draft of his new book, which explores the possibility of a third presidential term, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

Trump and his administration have repeatedly hinted at the possibility of running in 2028, despite the fact that the 22nd Amendment to the country's constitution prohibits presidents from being elected to a third term.

"There has never been an administration that has accomplished as much in less than one year as the Trump administration," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in an email Thursday.

"The American people would be lucky if President Trump stayed in office even longer," she said.

The White House did not immediately respond to an Axios request for comment Wednesday evening asking whether the president plans to run for another term.

In an interview published Thursday, Dershowitz told the WSJ that he advised Trump: "It's unclear whether a president can become president for a third term, and it's unclear whether that's permissible," though he added, "I don't think he'll run for a third term."

Dershowitz's book, "Can President Trump Constitutionally Serve a Third Term?" is due out next year.

He previously served as Trump's lawyer during the first impeachment trial of the US president and told the WSJ that he informed Trump that the constitution does not contain clear information about the possibility of another term. The US president plans to read his draft, he added.

Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, in her interview with Vanity Fair, published on Tuesday, refuted suggestions that Trump would violate the 22nd Amendment, though she said he "gets a kick" out of knowing his comments "drive people crazy."

House Speaker Republican Mike Johnson said in October that he "sees no path" for Trump to run in the 2028 election, prompting the US president to admit that it's "pretty obvious" he can't be elected again.

Trump annulled most of Biden's decrees due to "autopen" and hinted at his third presidential term28.11.25, 22:34 • 5849 views

However, Trump previously insisted that he was "not joking" about a third term and "would love" to run for president again.

His Trump Store even started selling a "Trump 2028" hat this year, encouraging supporters to "make a statement."

Dershowitz told the WSJ that one scenario in which Trump could become president again could involve Congress potentially determining the final results.

Dershowitz theorizes that if Trump were declared the winner of another election, members of the Electoral College could abstain from voting when they meet to cast their ballots, ultimately leaving the election to Congress.

"He found it interesting as an intellectual question," Dershowitz told the WSJ.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
US Elections
White House
Donald Trump
United States