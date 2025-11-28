$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
03:39 PM • 11845 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 18609 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 26845 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 21456 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 17648 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 35625 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 21602 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18423 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 39723 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 20334 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump annulled most of Biden's decrees due to "autopen" and hinted at his third presidential term

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

The current US President Donald Trump decided to annul over 90% of the decrees and official decisions of his predecessor Joe Biden because Biden used an "autopen" when signing documents.

US President Donald Trump announced the annulment of 92% of his predecessor Joe Biden's executive orders, accusing him of using an "autopen," although Trump himself also used an autopen during his first term due to the large number of documents. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, Biden's decisions regarding pardons and sentence commutations at the end of his presidential term were formally signed using a special autopen that automatically reproduces the president's signature. Trump claims that such documents allegedly "have no legal force" because they were signed without Biden's personal intervention.

See also: "He destroyed not only the people's home, but also the Constitution, the rule of law, democracy": Biden lashed out at Trump

Any document signed by "Sleepy Joe" Biden using an autopen, which is about 92% of all documents, is indeed annulled and becomes invalid. An autopen cannot be used without the special permission of the President of the United States.

– Trump wrote.

Earlier, Biden himself explained that he personally approved decisions verbally, and an "autopen" was used due to the huge volume of paperwork and the need for quick document processing. This method, the president noted, is legal and has been used by predecessors, including Donald Trump. Among the decrees signed by autopen were pardons for close individuals, including his son.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump insists that his actions restore "legality and transparency" in the signing of presidential decrees, opening a new dispute over the legitimacy of decisions made by former White House chief Biden.

In addition, Trump posted an image on his social media holding a sign that reads "TRUMP 2028, YES," likely hinting at his third presidential term in the future.

See also: Joe Biden makes first public appearance since starting radiation therapy for prostate cancer – NYP

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Social network
Carcinoma
Truth Social
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States