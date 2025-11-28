Trump annulled most of Biden's decrees due to "autopen" and hinted at his third presidential term

US President Donald Trump announced the annulment of 92% of his predecessor Joe Biden's executive orders, accusing him of using an "autopen," although Trump himself also used an autopen during his first term due to the large number of documents. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

According to Trump, Biden's decisions regarding pardons and sentence commutations at the end of his presidential term were formally signed using a special autopen that automatically reproduces the president's signature. Trump claims that such documents allegedly "have no legal force" because they were signed without Biden's personal intervention.

Any document signed by "Sleepy Joe" Biden using an autopen, which is about 92% of all documents, is indeed annulled and becomes invalid. An autopen cannot be used without the special permission of the President of the United States.

– Trump wrote.

Earlier, Biden himself explained that he personally approved decisions verbally, and an "autopen" was used due to the huge volume of paperwork and the need for quick document processing. This method, the president noted, is legal and has been used by predecessors, including Donald Trump. Among the decrees signed by autopen were pardons for close individuals, including his son.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump insists that his actions restore "legality and transparency" in the signing of presidential decrees, opening a new dispute over the legitimacy of decisions made by former White House chief Biden.

In addition, Trump posted an image on his social media holding a sign that reads "TRUMP 2028, YES," likely hinting at his third presidential term in the future.

