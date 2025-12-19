Trump ordered Americans back to the Moon by 2028 and to lay the groundwork for a flight to Mars

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that should radically accelerate the Artemis program and set strict deadlines for US dominance beyond Earth. According to the document, the US must return people to the Moon by 2028 and lay the foundation for a flight to Mars. This is stated on the White House website, writes UNN.

Details

The decree sets clear deadlines for NASA and the defense sector:

Return to the Moon (by 2028): asserting leadership and beginning the economic development of the satellite.

Lunar outpost (by 2030): establishing a permanent base for a long-term American presence.

Priority will be given to private launch services and the transition from the ISS to commercial stations.

Space superiority is a measure of national vision and willpower — stated in the decree.

Security and "Iron Dome"

Special emphasis is placed on protecting space interests. By 2028, the US must demonstrate prototypes of next-generation missile defense within the framework of the "Iron Dome for America" project.

The task is also set to detect threats in circumlunar space, including "any placement of nuclear weapons in space." Allies are expected to increase investment in the American space industry and strengthen operational cooperation.

