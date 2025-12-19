$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 21877 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 20663 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 37765 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 29612 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17450 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18322 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13850 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28266 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11622 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Trump ordered Americans back to the Moon by 2028 and to lay the groundwork for a flight to Mars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Trump issued an executive order radically accelerating the Artemis program, setting strict deadlines for US dominance beyond Earth. The document provides for the return of humans to the Moon by 2028 and laying the groundwork for a flight to Mars.

Trump ordered Americans back to the Moon by 2028 and to lay the groundwork for a flight to Mars

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that should radically accelerate the Artemis program and set strict deadlines for US dominance beyond Earth. According to the document, the US must return people to the Moon by 2028 and lay the foundation for a flight to Mars. This is stated on the White House website, writes UNN.

Details

The decree sets clear deadlines for NASA and the defense sector:

  • Return to the Moon (by 2028): asserting leadership and beginning the economic development of the satellite.
    • Lunar outpost (by 2030): establishing a permanent base for a long-term American presence.
      • Priority will be given to private launch services and the transition from the ISS to commercial stations.

        Space superiority is a measure of national vision and willpower 

        — stated in the decree.

        Security and "Iron Dome"

        Special emphasis is placed on protecting space interests. By 2028, the US must demonstrate prototypes of next-generation missile defense within the framework of the "Iron Dome for America" project.

        The task is also set to detect threats in circumlunar space, including "any placement of nuclear weapons in space." Allies are expected to increase investment in the American space industry and strengthen operational cooperation.

