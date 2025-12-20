The German government is working on a significant expansion of the functions of the Federal Intelligence Service. For the first time, it is not only about collecting intelligence, but also about the possibility of active actions against threats to the state, including conducting cyberattacks and sabotage outside the country. This is reported by Merkur, according to UNN.

Details

The German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) may acquire unprecedented powers of direct influence. The corresponding bill was prepared by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition amid growing security challenges.

According to the new provisions, BND agents will be able to:

conduct cyberattacks against hostile structures;

carry out sabotage operations abroad;

secretly infiltrate the homes of enemies of the state to collect or destroy critical information.

The President of the service, Bruno Kahl, emphasizes that this is not about uncontrolled actions. According to him, the BND "will not turn into James Bond," and all operations will take place within the law and under political control.

Russia has intensified cyberattacks on institutions involved in the development of innovations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine – State Special Communications Service

Until now, since the BND was founded in 1956 in West Germany, the service was only allowed to collect and analyze information. Active actions remained outside its mandate.

However, Berlin is now reviewing its approach to national security:

growing hybrid threats;

activity of foreign intelligence services;

cyberattacks on state and critical infrastructure;

exacerbation of relations with Russia and personally with the head of the Kremlin, Putin.

Earlier, Germany has repeatedly become a target of cyber espionage, sabotage, and information attacks, in which Western intelligence agencies suspected Russian structures. In response, the authorities have already strengthened counterintelligence capabilities, cyber defense, and coordination with NATO partners.

Investigation of Russian interference consumes as much time as terrorism: European officials on the goal of Moscow's sabotage

The expansion of the BND's powers fits into the global trend of strengthening the role of cyberspace in security and the transition from purely defensive actions to a policy of deterrence. Berlin emphasizes that this is not about escalation, but about adapting to new conditions in which intelligence must act promptly and proactively.

At the same time, the initiative is expected to provoke sharp debates in the Bundestag – due to possible restrictions on human rights and the risk of Germany being drawn into hidden conflicts abroad.

Recall

The German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Berlin and stated that it had made it clear that there would be consequences for hybrid attacks, supported by the government in Moscow, aimed at undermining democracy.

Denmark accuses Russia of cyberattacks on water utility, leaving homes without water