December 19, 03:48 PM • 13363 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 25424 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 23375 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 42231 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 32582 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 18339 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18935 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 14084 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 29658 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11743 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
German intelligence may be allowed to conduct cyberattacks and sabotage outside the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The German government plans to expand the functions of the Federal Intelligence Service, allowing it to carry out cyberattacks and sabotage operations abroad. This comes amid growing hybrid threats and the activity of foreign intelligence services.

German intelligence may be allowed to conduct cyberattacks and sabotage outside the country

The German government is working on a significant expansion of the functions of the Federal Intelligence Service. For the first time, it is not only about collecting intelligence, but also about the possibility of active actions against threats to the state, including conducting cyberattacks and sabotage outside the country. This is reported by Merkur, according to UNN.

Details

The German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) may acquire unprecedented powers of direct influence. The corresponding bill was prepared by Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition amid growing security challenges.

According to the new provisions, BND agents will be able to:

  • conduct cyberattacks against hostile structures;
    • carry out sabotage operations abroad;
      • secretly infiltrate the homes of enemies of the state to collect or destroy critical information.

        The President of the service, Bruno Kahl, emphasizes that this is not about uncontrolled actions. According to him, the BND "will not turn into James Bond," and all operations will take place within the law and under political control.

        Russia has intensified cyberattacks on institutions involved in the development of innovations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine – State Special Communications Service07.04.25, 14:52 • 10145 views

        Until now, since the BND was founded in 1956 in West Germany, the service was only allowed to collect and analyze information. Active actions remained outside its mandate.

        However, Berlin is now reviewing its approach to national security:

        • growing hybrid threats;
          • activity of foreign intelligence services;
            • cyberattacks on state and critical infrastructure;
              • exacerbation of relations with Russia and personally with the head of the Kremlin, Putin.

                Earlier, Germany has repeatedly become a target of cyber espionage, sabotage, and information attacks, in which Western intelligence agencies suspected Russian structures. In response, the authorities have already strengthened counterintelligence capabilities, cyber defense, and coordination with NATO partners.

                Investigation of Russian interference consumes as much time as terrorism: European officials on the goal of Moscow's sabotage18.12.25, 13:22 • 2674 views

                The expansion of the BND's powers fits into the global trend of strengthening the role of cyberspace in security and the transition from purely defensive actions to a policy of deterrence. Berlin emphasizes that this is not about escalation, but about adapting to new conditions in which intelligence must act promptly and proactively.

                At the same time, the initiative is expected to provoke sharp debates in the Bundestag – due to possible restrictions on human rights and the risk of Germany being drawn into hidden conflicts abroad.

                Recall

                The German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Berlin and stated that it had made it clear that there would be consequences for hybrid attacks, supported by the government in Moscow, aimed at undermining democracy.

                Denmark accuses Russia of cyberattacks on water utility, leaving homes without water19.12.25, 19:17 • 2254 views

                Vita Zelenetska

