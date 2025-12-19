Embraer Eve made the first flight of the 'flying car' prototype

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 10559 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 18354 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 17716 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 32066 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 25755 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 16384 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17549 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13543 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26199 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11457 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.2m/s
94%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 27095 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 8264 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 34411 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 33657 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 5908 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 32084 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26209 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 33841 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 31703 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 57714 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 3898 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 60501 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 42356 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 40490 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46671 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
TikTok
Film

Embraer Eve made the first flight of the 'flying car' prototype

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Eve Air Mobility successfully conducted the first flight of its full-scale electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) prototype in Brazil. This is an important step towards certification and entry into service in 2027.

Embraer Eve made the first flight of the 'flying car' prototype
Photo: Reuters

Eve Air Mobility has conducted the first flight of its uncrewed full-scale prototype of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft at Embraer's test facility in Brazil. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Eve, Embraer's electric aircraft division, announced on Friday that its full-scale 'flying car' prototype completed its first flight, a key milestone on the path to certification.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that Eve is one of several firms developing battery-powered aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing for short urban trips, which analysts believe is crucial for Embraer's future growth.

The company, which has accumulated nearly 3,000 pre-orders for its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft before production begins, expects type certification, first deliveries, and entry into service in 2027, a year later than originally planned.

The first flight at Embraer's Gavião Peixoto facility kicks off Eve's flight test phase, with "hundreds of flights" planned for next year to support certification.

Recall

The delivery of the first of two new Boeing Air Force One presidential aircraft has been delayed until mid-2028. This decision may annoy US President Donald Trump, who wanted to fly on the new aircraft before the end of his term in January 2029.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

TechnologiesAuto
Technology
Energy
Trend
Brand
Electricity
Boeing
Reuters
Brazil
Donald Trump
United States