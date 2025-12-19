Embraer Eve made the first flight of the 'flying car' prototype

Photo: Reuters

Eve Air Mobility has conducted the first flight of its uncrewed full-scale prototype of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft at Embraer's test facility in Brazil. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Eve, Embraer's electric aircraft division, announced on Friday that its full-scale 'flying car' prototype completed its first flight, a key milestone on the path to certification. - the publication writes.

It is noted that Eve is one of several firms developing battery-powered aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing for short urban trips, which analysts believe is crucial for Embraer's future growth.

The company, which has accumulated nearly 3,000 pre-orders for its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft before production begins, expects type certification, first deliveries, and entry into service in 2027, a year later than originally planned.

The first flight at Embraer's Gavião Peixoto facility kicks off Eve's flight test phase, with "hundreds of flights" planned for next year to support certification.

Recall

The delivery of the first of two new Boeing Air Force One presidential aircraft has been delayed until mid-2028. This decision may annoy US President Donald Trump, who wanted to fly on the new aircraft before the end of his term in January 2029.