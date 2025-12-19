$42.340.00
30,000 dollars for development in Lutsk: SAP and NABU expose regional and city council deputies for corruption

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported suspicion to two deputies of the Volyn region for receiving 30,000 dollars. The funds were intended for making decisions regarding the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

30,000 dollars for development in Lutsk: SAP and NABU expose regional and city council deputies for corruption

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion of receiving undue benefits to two deputies of the regional and city councils in Volyn Oblast, who for 30 thousand dollars were supposed to make decisions that would provide legal grounds for the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP press service.

Details

According to UNN sources, the individuals in question are Anatoliy Vitiv, a deputy of the Volyn Regional Council, and Mykola Fedik, a deputy of the Lutsk City Council.

On the instructions of the head of the SAP, the prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, announced suspicion of receiving undue benefits to two deputies of the regional and city councils in Volyn Oblast. Their actions are qualified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Suspicion was also announced to a former deputy who provided the specified undue benefit. He is charged with Part 1 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the statement says.

It is noted that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the head of one of the deputy factions of the Volyn Regional Council (a former People's Deputy of Ukraine), in collusion with the head of the same faction in the Lutsk City Council, requested the user of a land plot in Lutsk (also a former People's Deputy) to provide 30 thousand dollars for making decisions that would provide legal grounds for the construction of an apartment building on the plot.

According to the agreed plan, the Lutsk City Council adopted a decision on the approval of the detailed plan of the territory. After that, in accordance with established procedures, the Volyn Regional Council adopted a decision on changing the intended purpose of this plot, which allowed its development. The investigation documented the facts of providing and, accordingly, receiving part of the funds, namely 15 thousand dollars.

- added the SAP.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The issue of applying preventive measures to the exposed persons is being resolved.

Recall

A former official of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment by almost UAH 13 million. He acquired unjustified assets, including luxury cars, registered to his wife and a trusted person.

