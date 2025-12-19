Svyrydenko: Fuel prices will not rise due to the Russian strike on the bridge in Odesa region

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
December 19, 03:48 PM • 12988 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 24459 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 22728 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 41176 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 31975 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 18121 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18793 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 14027 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 29279 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11709 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.3m/s
93%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 6206 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 5356 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern UkraineDecember 19, 04:27 PM • 10659 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 9390 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 6246 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 41176 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 29279 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 38485 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 34111 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59970 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Hungary
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 9416 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61778 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43574 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41598 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47774 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Iron dome
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Svyrydenko: Fuel prices will not rise due to the Russian strike on the bridge in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

The Ukrainian government is promptly eliminating the consequences of the Russian strike on the key bridge between Odesa and Izmail, establishing alternative communication routes. The region is provided with resources, transport operations are being adapted, and business operations are supported, the Cabinet of Ministers assures.

Svyrydenko: Fuel prices will not rise due to the Russian strike on the bridge in Odesa region

The government is promptly eliminating the consequences of the Russian strike on the key bridge between Odesa and Izmail, establishing alternative communication routes, and coordinating the actions of all services. The region is provided with resources, transport operations are being adapted, and business operations are being supported. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine assures that the region will not remain isolated. The most important issue is resources. Government officials guarantee that there will be no shortage.

According to Svyrydenko, price fluctuations will not be allowed. Fuel prices will remain stable. The humanitarian situation is under control - the region has all the necessary supplies.

The region is provided with all necessary resources to maintain humanitarian stability. There will be no price fluctuations, including an increase in fuel costs. We ensure the stable operation of the banking and payment systems.

- Svyrydenko's post reads.

According to her, the maximum possible alternative transport connection between parts of the Odesa region is currently being ensured.

We are simplifying conditions for passenger transportation, primarily bus services, and simultaneously expanding the capabilities of railway transport. Special attention is paid to conditions for uninterrupted business operations.

- added the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Coordination of all services was entrusted to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba. Kyiv is also coordinating its actions with international partners, as Odesa region's logistics are important for exports.

Transport collapse at the border in Odesa region: which checkpoints are available for trucks and buses, and which are already overloaded19.12.25, 17:56 • 2720 views

Recall

After the attack on the bridge in the Mayaky area of Odesa region, the authorities focused on providing alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine. This applies to passenger and cargo transportation, as well as transit flows, taking into account the security situation and road capacity.

Due to Russian missile attacks, parcel delivery delays are possible in Odesa region: which cities are at risk19.12.25, 16:28 • 3690 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Izmail
Ukraine
Odesa