Svyrydenko: Fuel prices will not rise due to the Russian strike on the bridge in Odesa region

The government is promptly eliminating the consequences of the Russian strike on the key bridge between Odesa and Izmail, establishing alternative communication routes, and coordinating the actions of all services. The region is provided with resources, transport operations are being adapted, and business operations are being supported. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine assures that the region will not remain isolated. The most important issue is resources. Government officials guarantee that there will be no shortage.

According to Svyrydenko, price fluctuations will not be allowed. Fuel prices will remain stable. The humanitarian situation is under control - the region has all the necessary supplies.

The region is provided with all necessary resources to maintain humanitarian stability. There will be no price fluctuations, including an increase in fuel costs. We ensure the stable operation of the banking and payment systems. - Svyrydenko's post reads.

According to her, the maximum possible alternative transport connection between parts of the Odesa region is currently being ensured.

We are simplifying conditions for passenger transportation, primarily bus services, and simultaneously expanding the capabilities of railway transport. Special attention is paid to conditions for uninterrupted business operations. - added the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Coordination of all services was entrusted to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba. Kyiv is also coordinating its actions with international partners, as Odesa region's logistics are important for exports.

Transport collapse at the border in Odesa region: which checkpoints are available for trucks and buses, and which are already overloaded

Recall

After the attack on the bridge in the Mayaky area of Odesa region, the authorities focused on providing alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine. This applies to passenger and cargo transportation, as well as transit flows, taking into account the security situation and road capacity.

Due to Russian missile attacks, parcel delivery delays are possible in Odesa region: which cities are at risk