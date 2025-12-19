$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 6564 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 8098 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 15939 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 15154 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13664 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15535 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 12691 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 20241 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 11026 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
Transport collapse at the border in Odesa region: which checkpoints are available for trucks and buses, and which are already overloaded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Due to traffic restrictions in the mentioned directions, the Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otach checkpoint on the border with Moldova in Vinnytsia region is currently overloaded.

Transport collapse at the border in Odesa region: which checkpoints are available for trucks and buses, and which are already overloaded

Due to massive Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the Odesa – Reni highway has been temporarily suspended. The Ministry of Community Development announced alternative routes for buses and trucks, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the Russian attack near the settlement of Mayaky, traffic on the Odesa – Reni highway has been temporarily suspended. This means that traffic to checkpoints and settlements in the western part of Odesa region is currently not possible.

The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, together with local authorities and competent bodies, is currently working on possible options to ensure alternative transport links in the region.

In addition, the agency is in contact with the competent authorities of Moldova to redirect vehicles to available checkpoints.

Currently available for trucks and buses:

  • "Mamalyha – Kryva";
    • "Sokyriany – Oknytsia";
      • "Rososhany – Brychen";
        • "Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otach".

          The agency noted that these checkpoints are located in Chernivtsi and Vinnytsia regions. The eCherha system works there for exit from Ukraine for both trucks and buses.

          Due to traffic restrictions in these directions, the Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otach checkpoint on the border with Moldova in Vinnytsia region is currently overloaded.

          For freight carriers

          Trucks that planned to cross the border through checkpoints in Odesa region and are redirected to alternative checkpoints must:

          🔷 make changes to the customs declaration regarding the checkpoint;

          🔷 register in the eCherha System for the required checkpoint.

          At checkpoints in Odesa region, no violations of the use of eCherha in terms of canceling entries are currently recorded. Therefore, carriers can cancel queues without the risk of restrictions.

          For passenger carriers

          Passenger carriers traveling to Moldova must select the appropriate checkpoint when registering in eCherha. If there is no permit for a regular route through these checkpoints, a one-time permit or an Interbus logbook can be used for registration.

          The agency emphasized that the checkpoints are operating as usual, but traffic to them is currently restricted.

          Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine19.12.25, 18:27 • 816 views

          Antonina Tumanova

          SocietyWar in Ukraine
