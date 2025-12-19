Transport collapse at the border in Odesa region: which checkpoints are available for trucks and buses, and which are already overloaded

Due to massive Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the Odesa – Reni highway has been temporarily suspended. The Ministry of Community Development announced alternative routes for buses and trucks, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the Russian attack near the settlement of Mayaky, traffic on the Odesa – Reni highway has been temporarily suspended. This means that traffic to checkpoints and settlements in the western part of Odesa region is currently not possible.

The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, together with local authorities and competent bodies, is currently working on possible options to ensure alternative transport links in the region.

In addition, the agency is in contact with the competent authorities of Moldova to redirect vehicles to available checkpoints.

Currently available for trucks and buses:

"Mamalyha – Kryva";

"Sokyriany – Oknytsia";

"Rososhany – Brychen";

"Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otach".

The agency noted that these checkpoints are located in Chernivtsi and Vinnytsia regions. The eCherha system works there for exit from Ukraine for both trucks and buses.

Due to traffic restrictions in these directions, the Mohyliv-Podilskyi – Otach checkpoint on the border with Moldova in Vinnytsia region is currently overloaded.

For freight carriers

Trucks that planned to cross the border through checkpoints in Odesa region and are redirected to alternative checkpoints must:

🔷 make changes to the customs declaration regarding the checkpoint;

🔷 register in the eCherha System for the required checkpoint.

At checkpoints in Odesa region, no violations of the use of eCherha in terms of canceling entries are currently recorded. Therefore, carriers can cancel queues without the risk of restrictions.

For passenger carriers

Passenger carriers traveling to Moldova must select the appropriate checkpoint when registering in eCherha. If there is no permit for a regular route through these checkpoints, a one-time permit or an Interbus logbook can be used for registration.

The agency emphasized that the checkpoints are operating as usual, but traffic to them is currently restricted.

