Morgan Stanley becomes favorite to conduct historic SpaceX IPO due to ties with Musk

The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 18936 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 18210 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 32986 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 26328 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 16518 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17644 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13580 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26528 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11469 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 27425 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 8846 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 35176 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 34184 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 6418 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 33004 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26534 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 34436 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 31977 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 57978 views
UNN Lite

Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 4226 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 60660 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 42492 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 40614 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46788 views
Morgan Stanley becomes favorite to conduct historic SpaceX IPO due to ties with Musk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Morgan Stanley is the leading contender to be the lead underwriter for the SpaceX IPO due to long-standing ties with Elon Musk. The SpaceX offering in 2026 is expected to be the largest in history, exceeding $1.5 trillion in capitalization.

Morgan Stanley becomes favorite to conduct historic SpaceX IPO due to ties with Musk

Morgan Stanley has emerged as the leading contender for a prominent role in SpaceX's upcoming public offering. While the official selection process is still underway, the bank's long-standing collaboration with Elon Musk gives it a significant advantage over competitors such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. According to Reuters sources, a decision on the main underwriting bank could be made by the end of 2025, writes UNN.

Details

Musk's ties with Morgan Stanley span over 15 years. This bank helped take Tesla public in 2010 and managed the financing for the acquisition of Twitter (now X) in 2022. This history of successful joint projects makes Morgan Stanley the most likely candidate for the position of "lead left" underwriter – the main organizer of the share placement process.

The largest IPO in history?

SpaceX is currently valued at a staggering $800 billion, and some forecasts suggest that after going public, the company's capitalization could reach $1.5 trillion. This would make SpaceX's share placement the largest in world history, surpassing even the record of oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Elon Musk becomes the first person in history whose fortune reached $600 billion – Forbes15.12.25, 21:51 • 7583 views

However, experts warn:

  • The final decision depends on the stability of the economy, and Musk can postpone plans at any time.
    • Complexity of the process: An IPO of such a giant private company requires unprecedented preparation and the participation of an entire syndicate of banks.

      The public market debut is expected in 2026. This money is needed by SpaceX to finance ambitious projects, including the construction of a network of orbital data centers and the colonization of Mars.

      SpaceX plans to attract investments, company valuation could reach $800 billion05.12.25, 21:53 • 5460 views

      Stepan Haftko

