Morgan Stanley becomes favorite to conduct historic SpaceX IPO due to ties with Musk

Morgan Stanley has emerged as the leading contender for a prominent role in SpaceX's upcoming public offering. While the official selection process is still underway, the bank's long-standing collaboration with Elon Musk gives it a significant advantage over competitors such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. According to Reuters sources, a decision on the main underwriting bank could be made by the end of 2025, writes UNN.

Details

Musk's ties with Morgan Stanley span over 15 years. This bank helped take Tesla public in 2010 and managed the financing for the acquisition of Twitter (now X) in 2022. This history of successful joint projects makes Morgan Stanley the most likely candidate for the position of "lead left" underwriter – the main organizer of the share placement process.

The largest IPO in history?

SpaceX is currently valued at a staggering $800 billion, and some forecasts suggest that after going public, the company's capitalization could reach $1.5 trillion. This would make SpaceX's share placement the largest in world history, surpassing even the record of oil giant Saudi Aramco.

However, experts warn:

The final decision depends on the stability of the economy, and Musk can postpone plans at any time.

Complexity of the process: An IPO of such a giant private company requires unprecedented preparation and the participation of an entire syndicate of banks.

The public market debut is expected in 2026. This money is needed by SpaceX to finance ambitious projects, including the construction of a network of orbital data centers and the colonization of Mars.

