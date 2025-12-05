SpaceX plans to attract investments, company valuation could reach $800 billion
SpaceX is in talks to sell insider shares, which could value it at $800 billion. This would make it the most valuable startup in the world, breaking OpenAI's previous record.
Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX is in talks to sell insider shares in a deal that could value the company at $800 billion, making it the world's most valuable startup, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.
Details
If the deal is confirmed, SpaceX will break the previous record of $500 billion set in October by OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT.
The potential valuation of $800 billion is a significant increase compared to the $400 billion valuation set in July during the previous fundraising round, when the share price was $212 billion.
