SpaceX plans to attract investments, company valuation could reach $800 billion

Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX is in talks to sell insider shares in a deal that could value the company at $800 billion, making it the world's most valuable startup, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.

If the deal is confirmed, SpaceX will break the previous record of $500 billion set in October by OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT.

The potential valuation of $800 billion is a significant increase compared to the $400 billion valuation set in July during the previous fundraising round, when the share price was $212 billion.

