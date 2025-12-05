SpaceX plans to attract investments, company valuation could reach $800 billion

$42.180.02
06:15 PM • 4104 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
03:45 PM • 10923 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 14291 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 31630 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 26227 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 30300 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 42137 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 48676 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 41380 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 73506 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Popular news
US urged Europeans to oppose EU plan for loan using Russian assets for Ukraine - BloombergDecember 5, 10:02 AM • 11488 views
He was a star of "Mortal Kombat" and had a Russian passport: actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died at the age of 75December 5, 10:04 AM • 9178 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 26693 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 14491 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 6684 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 6764 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 26741 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 31642 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 40254 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 73509 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Olena Zelenska
Andriy Hnatov
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Washington, D.C.
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 14520 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 24419 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 27239 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 41111 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 40902 views
Technology
Airbus A320 series
The Diplomat
Su-57
FIFA (video game series)

SpaceX plans to attract investments, company valuation could reach $800 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

SpaceX is in talks to sell insider shares, which could value it at $800 billion. This would make it the most valuable startup in the world, breaking OpenAI's previous record.

SpaceX plans to attract investments, company valuation could reach $800 billion

Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX is in talks to sell insider shares in a deal that could value the company at $800 billion, making it the world's most valuable startup, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.

Details

If the deal is confirmed, SpaceX will break the previous record of $500 billion set in October by OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT.

The potential valuation of $800 billion is a significant increase compared to the $400 billion valuation set in July during the previous fundraising round, when the share price was $212 billion.

SpaceX blocked thousands of Starlink terminals used by cybercriminals24.10.25, 03:01 • 3953 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
Starlink
OpenAI
ChatGPT
SpaceX
Elon Musk