Kyiv city center to be closed on Saturday due to foreign delegations' visit - SGO

On Saturday, December 20, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv, which will be introduced in the central part of the city, due to the visit of foreign delegations. This was reported by the State Protection Department, according to UNN.

Details

Dear residents and guests of Kyiv. On December 20, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv, which will be introduced in the central part of the city. - the message says.

The UDO asked to take this information into account when moving around the city.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Poland on an official visit.