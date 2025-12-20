$42.340.00
Pentagon chief announces start of Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The US has announced the start of Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria, aimed at ISIS militants in response to an attack on American troops. The Pentagon emphasized that this is a targeted punitive operation to destroy terrorists and their infrastructure, not the beginning of a new war.

Pentagon chief announces start of Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced the start of Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria to eliminate ISIS militants, their infrastructure, and armed positions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Hegseth's page on the social network X.

Today, American forces launched Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria to destroy ISIS militants, infrastructure, and weapons facilities in direct response to the attack on American forces that occurred on December 13 in Palmyra, Syria.

- the post reads.

According to Hegseth, this is not the beginning of a war – it is an announcement of revenge. The United States of America, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, will never hesitate and will never back down in defending its people, he emphasized.

Syria joins US-led coalition against Islamic State11.11.25, 14:59 • 3562 views

"As we said immediately after the brutal attack, if you attack Americans – anywhere in the world – you will spend the rest of your short, troubled life knowing that the United States will hunt you down, find you, and mercilessly kill you. Today we hunted and killed our enemies. Many of them. And we will continue," the minister concluded.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated about "very serious retaliation" after two American servicemen and one civilian were killed in Syria. The attack, for which the US blames the "Islamic State" group, occurred in an uncontrolled part of the country.

US strikes southern Syria, destroying ISIS weapons01.12.25, 02:04 • 4370 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
Donald Trump
Syria
United States