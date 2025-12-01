$42.190.00
US strikes southern Syria, destroying ISIS weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

US forces, in conjunction with the Syrian Ministry of Interior, located and destroyed over 15 ISIS weapons caches in southern Syria. The operation, which lasted from November 24 to 27, eliminated over 130 mortars, rockets, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials for making explosive devices.

US strikes southern Syria, destroying ISIS weapons

US forces struck southern Syria, where, according to them, weapons of Islamic State (ISIS) militants were stored. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Details

It is noted that the American military carried out strikes between November 24 and 27. According to their data, together with the Syrian Ministry of Internal Affairs, they discovered and destroyed more than 15 ISIS weapons caches.

As a result of the joint operation, more than 130 mortars and rockets, ... machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials for making explosive devices were destroyed. Forces also discovered and destroyed drug caches

- the statement says.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated that the operation was aimed at "consolidating gains in the fight against ISIS." According to him, US forces "will remain vigilant" and will pursue remaining ISIS militant groups.

Recall

The US and Syria have documented their joint opposition to Islamist groups in the Middle East after the self-proclaimed President Al-Sharaa's visit to Washington.

Syria joins US-led coalition against Islamic State11.11.25, 15:59 • 3469 views

