Syria joins US-led coalition against Islamic State

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 4404 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 7982 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15677 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15747 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 16668 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 21995 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24161 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27468 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64345 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76476 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a dayNovember 11, 05:15 AM • 8916 views
ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to UkraineNovember 11, 05:44 AM • 10572 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 13778 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14167 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9524 views
Publications
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 4422 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 9786 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 15687 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 15757 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 78701 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Herman Halushchenko
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Kherson
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhoto02:28 PM • 1426 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 14276 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 52604 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 127710 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 131916 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Forbes
Heating

Syria joins US-led coalition against Islamic State

Kyiv • UNN

 • 768 views

Syria has joined the US-led international coalition to combat ISIS, becoming the 90th participating nation. The announcement followed a meeting between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Syria joins US-led coalition against Islamic State

Syria has joined the international coalition, led by the United States, to combat the armed group "Islamic State" ("IS"), Al Jazeera reports, writes UNN.

Details

The announcement, made by Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa and US officials, came shortly after Syrian President Ahmed ash-Sharaa arrived in Washington and met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

US temporarily eases sanctions against Syria for 180 days10.11.25, 22:50 • 12625 views

Al-Mustafa stated that the "declaration of political cooperation" signed by Damascus with the international coalition confirms Syria's role in "combating terrorism and supporting regional stability."

"The agreement is political in nature and has not yet contained military components," he wrote in a post on X.

The agreement makes Syria the 90th country to join the coalition, whose goal is to prevent foreign fighters from joining the ranks of "IS" and to eliminate remaining elements of the group throughout the Middle East.

This statement, as the publication notes, was expected. A representative of the Syrian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated on Saturday, as ash-Sharaa was preparing to arrive in the US for a meeting with Trump, that preventive operations against "IS" cells were being carried out throughout the country.

According to the state television channel Al-Ikhbariah TV, Syrian security forces conducted 61 raids, during which 71 people were arrested, and explosives and weapons were seized.

On Monday, Reuters news agency, citing unnamed officials, stated that Syria had thwarted two "IS" plots to assassinate ash-Sharaa.

Syrian leader may have personal reasons to fight ISIS: Ahmed al-Sharaa was targeted for assassination10.11.25, 16:07 • 3634 views

A senior Syrian security official and a senior Middle Eastern official said the plots were prevented over the past few months.

They claim that these plots highlight the direct threat ash-Sharaa faces as he tries to consolidate power in a fragmented country devastated by 14 years of civil war.

Trump praised the Syrian leader during their meeting at the White House, amid a six-month suspension of US sanctions against the country.

The 43-year-old president overthrew former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December during a rapid armed offensive.

As Al Jazeera notes, he previously led "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham," an armed group associated with "Al-Qaeda." Last week, Washington removed him from the list of "terrorists," canceling a $10 million reward for his capture.

US to establish military presence at Damascus airbase - Reuters06.11.25, 15:29 • 2650 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Search
US Elections
Social network
White House
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad
Donald Trump
Syria
United States