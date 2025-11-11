Syria joins US-led coalition against Islamic State

Syria has joined the international coalition, led by the United States, to combat the armed group "Islamic State" ("IS"), Al Jazeera reports, writes UNN.

Details

The announcement, made by Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa and US officials, came shortly after Syrian President Ahmed ash-Sharaa arrived in Washington and met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

US temporarily eases sanctions against Syria for 180 days

Al-Mustafa stated that the "declaration of political cooperation" signed by Damascus with the international coalition confirms Syria's role in "combating terrorism and supporting regional stability."

"The agreement is political in nature and has not yet contained military components," he wrote in a post on X.

The agreement makes Syria the 90th country to join the coalition, whose goal is to prevent foreign fighters from joining the ranks of "IS" and to eliminate remaining elements of the group throughout the Middle East.

This statement, as the publication notes, was expected. A representative of the Syrian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated on Saturday, as ash-Sharaa was preparing to arrive in the US for a meeting with Trump, that preventive operations against "IS" cells were being carried out throughout the country.

According to the state television channel Al-Ikhbariah TV, Syrian security forces conducted 61 raids, during which 71 people were arrested, and explosives and weapons were seized.

On Monday, Reuters news agency, citing unnamed officials, stated that Syria had thwarted two "IS" plots to assassinate ash-Sharaa.

Syrian leader may have personal reasons to fight ISIS: Ahmed al-Sharaa was targeted for assassination

A senior Syrian security official and a senior Middle Eastern official said the plots were prevented over the past few months.

They claim that these plots highlight the direct threat ash-Sharaa faces as he tries to consolidate power in a fragmented country devastated by 14 years of civil war.

Trump praised the Syrian leader during their meeting at the White House, amid a six-month suspension of US sanctions against the country.

The 43-year-old president overthrew former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December during a rapid armed offensive.

As Al Jazeera notes, he previously led "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham," an armed group associated with "Al-Qaeda." Last week, Washington removed him from the list of "terrorists," canceling a $10 million reward for his capture.

US to establish military presence at Damascus airbase - Reuters