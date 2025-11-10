US temporarily eases sanctions against Syria for 180 days
The US Treasury Department temporarily eases sanctions against Syria for 180 days. This decision coincided with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's historic visit to the White House.
The US Treasury Department announced a temporary 180-day easing of sanctions against Syria amid the historic visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to the White House. This was reported by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), writes UNN.
The suspension of sanctions does not apply to operations related to Russia and Iran, as well as to representatives of the overthrown regime of Bashar al-Assad, including himself.
The US Treasury statement reads: "The lifting of US sanctions will contribute to Syria's efforts to rebuild its economy, ensure prosperity for all its citizens, including ethnic and religious minorities, and combat terrorism."
The decision to ease sanctions coincided with the first-ever visit of the Syrian president to the White House on Monday.
