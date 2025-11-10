Trump's meeting with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on November 10: new details revealed - Reuters

ukenru
08:17 AM • 738 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
04:17 AM • 9662 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 13926 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 43207 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 77884 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 74925 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 103160 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 72811 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 02:50 PM • 57854 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 52233 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
During Zelenskyy's interview with The Guardian, the lights went out in the Mariinsky Palace.November 9, 10:29 PM • 13637 views
Donald Trump embroiled in scandal for allegedly falling asleep during official eventVideoNovember 9, 10:56 PM • 11523 views
The government extended mandatory evacuation of children with parents to certain settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regionsNovember 9, 11:28 PM • 13266 views
BBC executives resign over Trump speech forgery scandalNovember 9, 11:59 PM • 7680 views
Restoration of destroyed TPPs: timelines depend on the extent of damage and equipment availability - Ministry of EnergyNovember 10, 01:02 AM • 4822 views
Publications
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 103160 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 156830 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 182056 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 131310 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 108424 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Rafael Grossi
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 36212 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 78564 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 146472 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 82160 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 90374 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

Trump's meeting with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on November 10: new details revealed - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1572 views

US President Donald Trump will meet with the new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on November 10 at the White House. This will be the culmination of a significant turn in the situation with Syria and the first visit of a Syrian president to the White House.

Trump's meeting with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on November 10: new details revealed - Reuters

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and the new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, scheduled for Monday, November 10, is expected to be the culmination of a significant turning point in the situation with Syria. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Trump is ready to host Sharaa during the first-ever visit of a Syrian president to the White House, six months after their first meeting in Saudi Arabia and days after Washington stated that the former al-Qaeda member is no longer a "specially designated global terrorist."

In addition, Syria also intends to join the US-led coalition to fight the Islamic State, which may be officially announced at the White House meeting on Monday.

Recall

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Washington on November 10, where his meeting with United States President Donald Trump is scheduled. US President's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt clarified that the meeting is scheduled at the White House.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Syria
Saudi Arabia
United States