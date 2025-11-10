Trump's meeting with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on November 10: new details revealed - Reuters

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and the new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, scheduled for Monday, November 10, is expected to be the culmination of a significant turning point in the situation with Syria. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Trump is ready to host Sharaa during the first-ever visit of a Syrian president to the White House, six months after their first meeting in Saudi Arabia and days after Washington stated that the former al-Qaeda member is no longer a "specially designated global terrorist."

In addition, Syria also intends to join the US-led coalition to fight the Islamic State, which may be officially announced at the White House meeting on Monday.

Recall

