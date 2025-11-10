Trump's meeting with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on November 10: new details revealed - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump will meet with the new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on November 10 at the White House. This will be the culmination of a significant turn in the situation with Syria and the first visit of a Syrian president to the White House.
The meeting between US President Donald Trump and the new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, scheduled for Monday, November 10, is expected to be the culmination of a significant turning point in the situation with Syria. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
Trump is ready to host Sharaa during the first-ever visit of a Syrian president to the White House, six months after their first meeting in Saudi Arabia and days after Washington stated that the former al-Qaeda member is no longer a "specially designated global terrorist."
In addition, Syria also intends to join the US-led coalition to fight the Islamic State, which may be officially announced at the White House meeting on Monday.
Recall
Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Washington on November 10, where his meeting with United States President Donald Trump is scheduled. US President's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt clarified that the meeting is scheduled at the White House.