Syrian President is at the White House for a historic meeting with Trump - Media

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa is at the White House for a historic meeting with US leader Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to AP.

The publication notes that Ahmad al-Sharaa's visit is the first visit by a Syrian head of state since the Middle Eastern country gained independence from France in 1946.

The meeting also came after Trump lifted sanctions imposed on Syria for decades when the Assad family ruled the country.

Al-Sharaa led the rebel forces that overthrew then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last December. In January, he was appointed interim leader of the country.

The White House said the meeting would be private and closed to the press.

