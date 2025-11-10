$41.980.11
Syrian leader may have personal reasons to fight ISIS: Ahmed al-Sharaa was targeted for assassination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2040 views

Syria thwarted two ISIS attacks on interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa, adding a personal dimension to his plans to join the US coalition. This comes amid the lifting of UN sanctions against the Syrian leader and his visit to Washington.

Syrian leader may have personal reasons to fight ISIS: Ahmed al-Sharaa was targeted for assassination

Over the past few months, several plots against the acting President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is to join the US fight against the Islamic State group at a meeting in Washington, have been thwarted. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Syria thwarted two separate attacks planned by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group against interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Syria is expected to officially join the US-led coalition to fight the Islamic State group following Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to Washington.

The news of the thwarted assassination attempt adds a personal dimension to the Syrian leader's plans to join the US-led coalition to fight extremists, Reuters writes, citing a conversation with two high-ranking officials.

Last weekend, a large-scale operation against ISIS cells took place in Syria. More than 60 raids and more than 70 arrests were carried out in Aleppo, Idlib, Hama, Homs and the vicinity of Damascus, as reported by the Syrian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Plots against al-Sharaa's life have been thwarted over the past few months. In one case, an ISIS plot centered around a pre-announced official interaction involving the self-proclaimed president of Syria. Official sources refused to provide additional details due to the sensitivity of the issue, Reuters writes.

Reference

In 2014, ISIS captured large territories of Syria and neighboring Iraq. The group controlled approximately one-third of Syria and 40% of Iraq. Currently, the terrorist organization is considered militarily defeated. At the same time, an estimated 2,500 ISIS militants continue to operate in both countries, carrying out attacks.

Syria on the verge of an agreement with the US on common intentions and assistance

Regarding joint efforts with the US in countering ISIS, Trump has already enthusiastically praised his guest today:

I think he's doing great. It's a difficult situation, and he's a tough guy, but we get along great.

- said the US leader.

It is interesting that earlier the US even offered a reward of 10 million dollars for al-Sharaa's head, who was previously associated with Al-Qaeda for some time. However, the reward was canceled after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad by an alliance of rebels led by al-Sharaa.

Prior to al-Sharaa's arrival in the United States, the UN Security Council voted to lift sanctions on the Syrian president and other government officials. According to Mike Waltz, the US Ambassador to the UN, this move is a clear sign that Syria is entering a new era after the fall of Assad.

Recall

US President Donald Trump will meet with the new leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on November 10 at the White House. This will be the culmination of a significant turn in the situation with Syria and the first visit of a Syrian president to the White House.

Ihor Telezhnikov

