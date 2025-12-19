Frontline summary: 148 clashes per day, massive drone attacks and air strikes

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 11785 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 21319 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 20206 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 36850 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 29009 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17278 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18200 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13789 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 27912 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11582 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.2m/s
93%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 38734 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 36652 views
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4008 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 8728 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 6084 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 36849 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 27909 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 36805 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33064 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59016 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 6242 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61238 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43041 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41114 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47296 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
Heating

Frontline summary: 148 clashes per day, massive drone attacks and air strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On December 19, fierce battles continue on the front, with 148 clashes recorded. The occupiers carried out over 3,400 kamikaze drone attacks and launched 26 air strikes, 66 of which were KABs.

Frontline summary: 148 clashes per day, massive drone attacks and air strikes

As of 10:00 PM on December 19, fierce battles continue on the front. The occupiers carried out over 3,400 kamikaze drone attacks and launched 26 airstrikes (66 KABs). The largest concentration of enemy forces was recorded in two directions of Donetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

  • Pokrovsk direction: the hottest section - 38 attacks. The Defense Forces repelled assaults near Myrnohrad, Udachne, and Rodynske. The enemy lost over 100 personnel, 26 drones, and 3 ammunition depots.
    • Kostiantynivka direction: high activity of the aggressor - 19 assaults in the areas of Kleban-Byk, Ivanopillia, and Pleshchiivka.
      • South and East: the occupiers conducted 11 attacks in the Huliaipole direction and 10 in the Oleksandrivka direction. Huliaipole and Vozdvyzhivka came under airstrikes.
        • Slobozhanshchyna and Kupiansk: 12 assaults were repelled in the areas of Vovchansk, Pishchane, and Petropavlivka.

          In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 6 attempts to advance. In other sectors of the front, the situation remains controlled; in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk directions, it was calm in the evening.

          General Staff confirmed the destruction of radar, drone depot in occupied territories and other enemy targets18.12.25, 14:33 • 2634 views

          Stepan Haftko

          War in Ukraine
          Technology
          Air raid alert
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Skirmishes
          Vovchansk
          Kursk
          Donetsk Oblast
          Myrnohrad
          Gulyaypole
          Ukraine