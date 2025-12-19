Frontline summary: 148 clashes per day, massive drone attacks and air strikes

As of 10:00 PM on December 19, fierce battles continue on the front. The occupiers carried out over 3,400 kamikaze drone attacks and launched 26 airstrikes (66 KABs). The largest concentration of enemy forces was recorded in two directions of Donetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

Pokrovsk direction: the hottest section - 38 attacks. The Defense Forces repelled assaults near Myrnohrad, Udachne, and Rodynske. The enemy lost over 100 personnel, 26 drones, and 3 ammunition depots.

Kostiantynivka direction: high activity of the aggressor - 19 assaults in the areas of Kleban-Byk, Ivanopillia, and Pleshchiivka.

South and East: the occupiers conducted 11 attacks in the Huliaipole direction and 10 in the Oleksandrivka direction. Huliaipole and Vozdvyzhivka came under airstrikes.

Slobozhanshchyna and Kupiansk: 12 assaults were repelled in the areas of Vovchansk, Pishchane, and Petropavlivka.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 6 attempts to advance. In other sectors of the front, the situation remains controlled; in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsk directions, it was calm in the evening.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of radar, drone depot in occupied territories and other enemy targets