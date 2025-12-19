$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 17421 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 16939 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 30602 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 24715 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 16162 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17394 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13477 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 25708 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11424 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Exclusives
"Goyda?": SOF hinted at damage to a Russian ship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The SOF hinted at damage to a Russian Russian ship by publishing a photo with the alleged damage to the vessel. The photo likely shows a Project 22460 "Okhotnik" patrol ship, which is used for border patrol service.

"Goyda?": SOF hinted at damage to a Russian ship

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hinted at damage to a Russian ship by publishing a photo of the alleged damage to the vessel on their social networks, UNN reports.

Details

"Goyda? Details later," the short message reads.

Addition

The photo published by the SSO likely depicts a Project 22460 "Hunter" patrol ship, which is used by Russians for border patrol service to protect the state border, territorial waters, continental shelf, for emergency rescue operations, as well as for environmental control and liquidation of consequences of natural disasters.

The ship is armed with an AK-630 anti-aircraft gun, Kord machine guns, and can also be equipped with Kh-35U Uran anti-ship missiles and A-220M cannons.

Recall

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost 28 ships, as well as two submarines.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

