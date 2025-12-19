"Goyda?": SOF hinted at damage to a Russian ship

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hinted at damage to a Russian ship by publishing a photo of the alleged damage to the vessel on their social networks, UNN reports.

Details

"Goyda? Details later," the short message reads.

Addition

The photo published by the SSO likely depicts a Project 22460 "Hunter" patrol ship, which is used by Russians for border patrol service to protect the state border, territorial waters, continental shelf, for emergency rescue operations, as well as for environmental control and liquidation of consequences of natural disasters.

The ship is armed with an AK-630 anti-aircraft gun, Kord machine guns, and can also be equipped with Kh-35U Uran anti-ship missiles and A-220M cannons.

Recall

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost 28 ships, as well as two submarines.