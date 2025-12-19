The government reallocated over UAH 700 million to frontline hospitals, energy resilience of universities and schools, and aid to regions – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine held an away meeting in Zaporizhzhia, during which it adopted a number of decisions on the redistribution of budget funds. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported, the main attention was paid to the restoration of medical facilities, the safety of schoolchildren, and the support of the energy autonomy of universities. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, a significant part of the funds was directed to the restoration of children's hospitals in regions that are constantly under enemy shelling. Mykolaiv Regional Children's Hospital received UAH 40 million for reconstruction, and Kharkiv Regional Children's Hospital received UAH 30 million. In Kharkiv, these funds are planned to be used to repair the emergency department and build an elevator for patients with limited mobility.

In addition, the Government allocated almost UAH 31 million to complete the construction of anti-radiation shelters in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The educational subvention in the amount of UAH 30.96 million from the special fund of the State Budget was distributed for the completion of the construction of anti-radiation shelters for two educational institutions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – in the village of Komyshuvakha and the city of Vilniansk. Safe conditions for children's education are one of the Government's priorities – Svyrydenko noted.

Energy independence of education and assistance to victims

To ensure the stable operation of higher education during possible blackouts, the Government distributed almost UAH 350 million:

UAH 125 million – for the purchase of generators, powerful batteries, and inverters for universities.

UAH 220.5 million – to pay utility bills so that universities can get through the heating season without debts.

Ukrainians with disabilities to receive up to UAH 50,000 in compensation for car retrofitting

An additional UAH 5.1 million was received by the Small Academy of Sciences. These funds will be used for equipment for the energy independence of eight academy locations, which will allow children to continue their scientific work even during power outages.

Compensation for the explosion in Zhytomyr region

A separate decision allocated UAH 147.8 million for the residents of the village of Berezyna in Zhytomyr region. The village suffered from a large-scale explosion at a local enterprise in July 2025, which damaged more than 230 objects, and 46 houses were completely destroyed. The Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration must agree on the expenses within three days and report on assistance to people by December 26.

