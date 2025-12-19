$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 16169 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 15949 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 28571 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 23308 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 15801 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17129 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13339 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 24993 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11348 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
The government reallocated over UAH 700 million to frontline hospitals, energy resilience of universities and schools, and aid to regions – Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at an away meeting in Zaporizhzhia, reallocated budget funds. Over UAH 700 million was directed to the restoration of medical facilities, energy autonomy of universities, safety of schoolchildren, and aid to affected regions.

The government reallocated over UAH 700 million to frontline hospitals, energy resilience of universities and schools, and aid to regions – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine held an away meeting in Zaporizhzhia, during which it adopted a number of decisions on the redistribution of budget funds. As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported, the main attention was paid to the restoration of medical facilities, the safety of schoolchildren, and the support of the energy autonomy of universities. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, a significant part of the funds was directed to the restoration of children's hospitals in regions that are constantly under enemy shelling. Mykolaiv Regional Children's Hospital received UAH 40 million for reconstruction, and Kharkiv Regional Children's Hospital received UAH 30 million. In Kharkiv, these funds are planned to be used to repair the emergency department and build an elevator for patients with limited mobility.

In addition, the Government allocated almost UAH 31 million to complete the construction of anti-radiation shelters in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The educational subvention in the amount of UAH 30.96 million from the special fund of the State Budget was distributed for the completion of the construction of anti-radiation shelters for two educational institutions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – in the village of Komyshuvakha and the city of Vilniansk. Safe conditions for children's education are one of the Government's priorities 

– Svyrydenko noted.

Energy independence of education and assistance to victims

To ensure the stable operation of higher education during possible blackouts, the Government distributed almost UAH 350 million:

  • UAH 125 million – for the purchase of generators, powerful batteries, and inverters for universities.
    • UAH 220.5 million – to pay utility bills so that universities can get through the heating season without debts.

      Ukrainians with disabilities to receive up to UAH 50,000 in compensation for car retrofitting17.12.25, 20:08 • 4061 view

      An additional UAH 5.1 million was received by the Small Academy of Sciences. These funds will be used for equipment for the energy independence of eight academy locations, which will allow children to continue their scientific work even during power outages.

      Compensation for the explosion in Zhytomyr region

      A separate decision allocated UAH 147.8 million for the residents of the village of Berezyna in Zhytomyr region. The village suffered from a large-scale explosion at a local enterprise in July 2025, which damaged more than 230 objects, and 46 houses were completely destroyed. The Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration must agree on the expenses within three days and report on assistance to people by December 26.

      The International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced the launch of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund19.12.25, 01:33 • 20863 views

      Stepan Haftko

      EconomyPolitics
      Village
      Technology
      Electricity outage schedules
      State budget
      Energy
      Heating
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Blackout
      Electricity
      Mykolaiv Oblast
      Zhytomyr Oblast
      Zaporizhzhia Oblast
      Ukraine
      Zaporizhzhia
      Kharkiv