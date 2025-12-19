The International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced the launch of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced the full launch of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which will begin operations and consider its first projects in 2026. The corresponding decision was made during the second meeting of the Fund's Board of Directors in Washington, UNN reports with reference to the organization's website.

Details

It is noted that the Fund is ready to begin its activities and plans to consider the first investment projects in 2026. The Board of Directors approved the investment and fund rules, as well as an updated investment strategy.

According to DFC CEO Ben Black, the launch of the Fund in less than a year was made possible by DFC's cooperation with the Government of Ukraine, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Department of State. He emphasized that the Fund is designed to support the implementation of investment projects that meet the common interests of the U.S. and Ukraine.

There is no doubt: the U.S. and Ukraine are ready to invest in investment projects that will advance common national interests and improve the lives of both the American and Ukrainian people. This is the result of President Trump's desire to ensure lasting peace. - said DFC CEO Ben Black.

Priority areas for investment include critical minerals, energy, transport and logistics, information and communication, and innovative technologies. The Fund also plans to attract private capital from the U.S. and related investors.

The U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund is considered an important tool for economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Fund opens up opportunities for investment in strategic projects across Ukraine - from critical resource extraction to energy development, maritime infrastructure, and other key areas.

Recall

On December 17, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) had made an investment commitment to the Reconstruction Investment Fund totaling $75 million, and Ukraine would double this contribution. Thus, the starting positions will amount to $150 million.

