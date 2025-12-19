The International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced the launch of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

$42.340.00
02:53 PM • 1276 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 8564 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10109 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11655 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14141 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11849 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17612 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10637 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8182 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24678 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 3692 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 10050 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 18397 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 16356 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18902 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 8584 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17619 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18983 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24684 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51087 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57138 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39142 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37573 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43895 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48869 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

The International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced the launch of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20803 views

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has fully launched the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which will begin reviewing projects in 2026. The fund will focus on critical minerals, energy, transportation, logistics, and technology, attracting private capital.

The International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced the launch of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced the full launch of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which will begin operations and consider its first projects in 2026. The corresponding decision was made during the second meeting of the Fund's Board of Directors in Washington, UNN reports with reference to the organization's website.

Details

It is noted that the Fund is ready to begin its activities and plans to consider the first investment projects in 2026. The Board of Directors approved the investment and fund rules, as well as an updated investment strategy.

According to DFC CEO Ben Black, the launch of the Fund in less than a year was made possible by DFC's cooperation with the Government of Ukraine, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Department of State. He emphasized that the Fund is designed to support the implementation of investment projects that meet the common interests of the U.S. and Ukraine.

There is no doubt: the U.S. and Ukraine are ready to invest in investment projects that will advance common national interests and improve the lives of both the American and Ukrainian people. This is the result of President Trump's desire to ensure lasting peace.

- said DFC CEO Ben Black.

Priority areas for investment include critical minerals, energy, transport and logistics, information and communication, and innovative technologies. The Fund also plans to attract private capital from the U.S. and related investors.

The U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund is considered an important tool for economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Fund opens up opportunities for investment in strategic projects across Ukraine - from critical resource extraction to energy development, maritime infrastructure, and other key areas.

Recall

On December 17, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) had made an investment commitment to the Reconstruction Investment Fund totaling $75 million, and Ukraine would double this contribution. Thus, the starting positions will amount to $150 million.

Vita Zelenetska

Finance
State budget
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
United States Department of the Treasury
United States Department of State
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine