$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
07:59 AM • 108 views
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 1550 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 15692 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 30949 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 30341 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 32376 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 28752 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 26623 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 33069 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 22252 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.6m/s
91%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPDDecember 11, 12:08 AM • 6838 views
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhotoDecember 11, 01:49 AM • 12959 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine get02:22 AM • 9512 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote against02:57 AM • 16848 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideo04:03 AM • 12776 views
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 24558 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 26156 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 32513 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 36233 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 40018 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Nikol Pashinyan
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
Republic of Ireland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 15466 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 21134 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 17797 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 25526 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 35491 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle

The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The Trump administration has handed European counterparts documents outlining its vision for Ukraine's reconstruction and Russia's return to the global economy. The proposals have sparked a fierce struggle between America and its allies in Europe.

The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ

In recent weeks, the administration of US President Donald Trump has sent its European counterparts a series of one-page documents outlining its vision for Ukraine's recovery and Russia's return to the global economy, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.

Details

These proposals, the publication writes, have sparked a fierce struggle at the negotiating table between America and its traditional allies in Europe. "The outcome could fundamentally change the continent's economic map," the publication says.

The US plan, as indicated, is outlined in annexes to current peace proposals, which are not public but have been described to The Wall Street Journal by American and European officials.

"The documents detail plans by American financial companies and other enterprises to use about $200 billion in frozen Russian assets for projects in Ukraine, including the construction of a new large data center that will operate from a nuclear power plant currently occupied by Russian troops," the publication says.

"Another annex presents a general US plan to lift the Russian economy out of crisis, which includes investments by American companies in strategic sectors, from rare-earth mining to Arctic oil drilling, as well as facilitating the resumption of Russian energy flows to Western Europe and the rest of the world," the publication writes.

Some European officials who reviewed the documents said they were "unsure about the seriousness of some US proposals." One official compared them to President Trump's vision of building a Riviera-style residential complex in Gaza. Another, speaking of the proposed US-Russian energy deals, called it an economic version of the 1945 conference where the victors of World War II divided Europe. "It's like Yalta," he said.

A White House spokesman said Trump and his team are working to finalize a deal to end the war, which the president said has dragged on for too long. In a phone call on Wednesday, Trump discussed the peace process with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist10.12.25, 23:59 • 15699 views

On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that he was considering attending a meeting in Europe this weekend. "I think we've had some disagreements about people, and we'll see how it turns out," he said. "We don't want to waste time."

Europe, which has sought to wean itself off Russian gas since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to deprive the Kremlin of military reserves and reduce its dependence on a strategic rival, is reluctant to resume purchasing energy from a country it considers its greatest security threat.

European officials want to use the same frozen Russian funds held in European institutions to provide a loan to Ukraine.

The clash at the negotiating table is now not only about borders, but increasingly about business – and, strangely enough, it pits not only Russia against Ukraine, but also the US against its traditional allies in Europe.

- the publication says.

Earlier, the publication reported that "American companies closely associated with the Trump administration are seeking to profit from the American peace plan."

The German government is trying in every possible way to explain that European sanctions prohibit any work or financial transactions related to the repair or reuse of Nord Stream.

European officials fear that "the US approach will give Russia the breathing room it needs to rebuild its economy and military." A new assessment by a Western intelligence agency, reviewed by the publication, states that Russia has technically been in recession for six months, and that the challenges of managing a wartime economy while controlling prices pose a systemic risk to its banking sector.

Companies' profitability is rapidly declining: Russia's economy enters a dangerous phase - intelligence28.11.25, 15:35 • 3817 views

"If the American strategy prevails, it will overturn Europe's own plans to support the Ukrainian government in wartime and further entrench Russia's economic isolation," the publication writes. As a result, according to several officials, "a frantic race will begin to move forward before the US imposes its own arrangements."

American officials involved in the negotiations say that Europe's approach "will quickly deplete frozen funds." Washington, on the other hand, "will bring in Wall Street executives and billionaires from private investment funds to invest these monies and expand the amount of funds available for investment," the publication writes. One official involved in the negotiations said that under American management, the amount could grow to $800 billion. "We really understand financial growth," the official said.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had held productive talks with BlackRock investment firm CEO Larry Fink.

Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the group that will work on a document on the reconstruction of Ukraine. Bessent and Kushner were present from the US side10.12.25, 20:45 • 2830 views

"The US negotiating team views joint economic activity and energy interdependence as the cornerstone of its 'business for peace' philosophy: for example, Ukrainian data centers will receive energy from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently occupied by Russia and is the largest in Europe," the publication says.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday at a meeting on Downing Street in London with Zelenskyy and the leaders of France and Great Britain that he was "skeptical of the US proposals."

Last week, the European Parliament and member state governments finalized a legislative agreement to gradually phase out all Russian pipeline gas supplies within two years.

The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council03.12.25, 05:01 • 34081 view

"The transatlantic debate overturns nearly half a century of US and European policy toward Moscow," the publication writes. US presidents from Ronald Reagan to Trump during his first term pressured European allies to rethink their dependence on Moscow for commodities, primarily gas, the publication points out.

Europe, on the contrary, adhered to a policy called Wandel Durch Handel - "Change Through Trade" - the belief that economic ties between the West and Moscow would deter the Kremlin from waging war and even help export democracy to Russia. Trump, during his second term, is making a similar bet, with the difference that the administration does not expect Russia to become a democracy, the publication writes.

The accelerated schedule of shuttle diplomacy and summits in recent weeks, the publication notes, indicates that "the debate is rushing to a frantic conclusion."

Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy for Russia, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, consulted with top Wall Street executives to determine how to revive Ukraine's shattered economy. "Their plans, presented to the Ukrainians, include a proposal for veterans to lay down their arms and be paid Silicon Valley-level salaries managing some of the world's most advanced data centers built by American companies." Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, it is noted, "was a regular guest at Witkoff's luxurious Miami estate."

"European leaders held a phone call with Witkoff today and will meet in Paris over the weekend. On Monday, they will gather again in Berlin. Witkoff and Kushner will participate in these conferences via video link," the publication says.

Last week, the two Americans spent several hours with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, arguing that Russia needs to demonstrate its willingness to end the war diplomatically before it can benefit from the easing of sanctions and investments that a peace agreement could bring, the publication writes.

Growing disagreements between Europe and the US over Ukraine have become a "gift" for Putin - CNN10.12.25, 08:57 • 4118 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energoatom
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Rustem Umerov
BlackRock
Keir Starmer
White House
Larry Fink
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Berlin