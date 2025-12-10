Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the group that will work on a document on the reconstruction of Ukraine. Bessent and Kushner were present from the US side

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his team, held a conversation with the American side, which will work on a document regarding Ukraine's reconstruction and economic recovery. They discussed key issues for recovery, various mechanisms, and visions for reconstruction. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Together with the team, we had a productive conversation with the American side – Scott Bessent, Jared Kushner, and Larry Fink. This was essentially the first meeting of the group that will work on a document regarding Ukraine's reconstruction and economic recovery. - wrote Zelenskyy.

He noted that they discussed key issues for recovery, various mechanisms, and visions for reconstruction.

There are many developments that, with the right approach, can work in Ukraine. We have already prepared the Ukrainian perspective on the basic 20 points of a fundamental document for ending the war. It is overall security that will determine economic security and shape the protection of the business climate. - added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that they also agreed on further contacts between the teams.

As always, there will be no delays on our part. We are working for results. - summarized the Head of State.

Recall that

Ukraine will submit a document to the United States in the near future after several rounds of peace talks. This will happen after working with the Trump team and European partners.