Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 5754 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50877 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 190083 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110248 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 368938 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296621 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211505 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243153 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254569 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160659 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 111277 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 190083 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 368938 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244406 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296621 views
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8220 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33034 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 58655 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44814 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115199 views
News by theme

US investors poured a record $11 billion into European ETFs to "make Europe great again"

In the first quarter, American investors invested a record $10. 6 billion in European ETFs, which is 7 times more than a year ago. European stocks have become attractive due to uncertainty in the US.

Economy • April 2, 06:00 AM • 17258 views

US risks losing the dollar's economic advantage due to bitcoin - BlackRock

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned that the U. S. could lose its dollar advantage to Bitcoin if it doesn't control national debt. Tokenized funds will be as popular as ETFs.

Economy • April 1, 07:00 AM • 30430 views

China and Taiwan Become Top Priority: Pentagon Changes Military Strategy

The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.

Politics • March 30, 02:37 AM • 115974 views

China to review BlackRock's deal to buy Panama Canal ports - FT

Chinese regulator to review deal between CK Hutchison and BlackRock consortium over ports in Panama. Beijing fears the deal's impact on competition in shipping and trade.

News of the World • March 29, 01:30 PM • 21941 views

German CDU leader Merz should seek contacts with Trump - former US presidential adviser

Former Trump adviser John Bolton recommends that CDU leader Friedrich Merz meet with the US president. Merz should explain to Trump the consequences of the trade war with the EU and discuss economic issues.

News of the World • March 2, 10:14 AM • 32544 views

Bitcoin fell by 21% after Trump's election: how much did the market lose

Bitcoin has fallen 21% from its peak on January 20, and the total market capitalization has decreased by $1 trillion. Investors are disappointed with Trump's lack of a clear cryptocurrency policy and the threat of new duties.

Economy • February 28, 07:54 AM • 30855 views

Disillusioned Americans can move to Europe - the idea of the ECB President

At the Davos forum, Christine Lagarde declared Europe's readiness to accept American specialists. The ECB is seeking to attract talent and investment from the US, despite the region's slower economic growth.

News of the World • January 24, 03:08 PM • 29522 views

Bitcoin value has doubled in a year - Reuters

In 2024, bitcoin grew by more than 120%, reaching a historic high of $100,000. The growth was fueled by the approval of ETFs in the United States and Trump's return to power, which reduced regulatory barriers.

Economy • January 1, 02:51 PM • 27040 views

Bitcoin price is close to $60 thousand: the market is waiting for a decision on rates

The price of bitcoin rose by 0. 6% to $59,964 amid expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut. Positive data on capital flows into exchange-traded funds and the overall growth of the cryptocurrency market supported market sentiment.

Economy • September 18, 02:36 PM • 20292 views

U.S. on-air ETFs have collected more than $100 million in profits since their debut

Exchange-traded funds investing in Ether received $107 million in net inflows on the debut day. The largest volume of subscriptions was recorded by BlackRock's Ethereum Trust, which totaled $267 million.

Economy • July 24, 07:30 AM • 21577 views