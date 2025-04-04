In the first quarter, American investors invested a record $10. 6 billion in European ETFs, which is 7 times more than a year ago.
European stocks have become attractive due to uncertainty in the US.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned that the U. S. could lose its dollar advantage to Bitcoin if it doesn't control national debt.
Tokenized funds will be as popular as ETFs.
The Pentagon is preparing for a conflict with China over Taiwan, changing its strategy. Europe will have to defend itself against
Russia on its own, as the US refocuses.
Chinese regulator to review deal between CK Hutchison and BlackRock consortium over ports in Panama. Beijing fears the deal's
impact on competition in shipping and trade.
Former Trump adviser John Bolton recommends that CDU leader Friedrich Merz meet with the US president. Merz should explain to
Trump the consequences of the trade war with the EU and discuss economic issues.
Bitcoin has fallen 21% from its peak on January 20, and the total market capitalization has decreased by $1 trillion. Investors
are disappointed with Trump's lack of a clear cryptocurrency policy and the threat of new duties.
At the Davos forum, Christine Lagarde declared Europe's readiness to accept American specialists. The ECB is seeking to attract
talent and investment from the US, despite the region's slower economic growth.
In 2024, bitcoin grew by more than 120%, reaching a historic high of $100,000. The growth was fueled by the approval of ETFs in
the United States and Trump's return to power, which reduced regulatory barriers.
The price of bitcoin rose by 0. 6% to $59,964 amid expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut. Positive data on capital flows
into exchange-traded funds and the overall growth of the cryptocurrency market supported market sentiment.
Exchange-traded funds investing in Ether received $107 million in net inflows on the debut day. The largest volume of subscriptions was recorded by BlackRock's Ethereum Trust, which totaled $267 million.