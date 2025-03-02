German CDU leader Merz should seek contacts with Trump - former US presidential adviser
Kyiv • UNN
Former Trump adviser John Bolton recommends that CDU leader Friedrich Merz meet with the US president. Merz should explain to Trump the consequences of the trade war with the EU and discuss economic issues.
Former Trump adviser Bolton advises Merz, who is likely to become the next German chancellor, to find a common language with the US president and explain to the Republican president the challenges of the US trade war with Europe.
Transmits UNN with reference to Spiegel.
Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton recommends that CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz try to meet with US President Donald Trump before he is elected chancellor.
Bolton notes that Merz could “quickly” visit Trump, both as the leader of Europe's leading economic power and as a person with experience at Blackrock (one of the world's largest investment companies, headquartered in New York) could discuss economic issues with the US president, in the context of the trade confrontation, in particular.
The economy could be an extremely sensitive topic for Trump before the 2026 midterm elections. Merz should straighten his back and speak directly when he meets with Trump. He could say: “I am the leader of the CDU and I will lead Europe's leading economic power.
According to a former US presidential adviser, Trump is not only making “catastrophic mistakes” in his relations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The US president has also not yet realized that his planned trade war with the EU will lead to further price increases in the US. “Maybe Merz can explain it to him.
French President Macron announced the EU's plans to impose “reciprocal tariffs” on steel and aluminum in response to the 25% US tariff. France and the EU emphasize the need to protect their economic interests.
