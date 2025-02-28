China warns of tough response to Trump's new tariffs
Kyiv • UNN
China has promised to take all necessary measures in response to the new 10% tariffs imposed by the US, which will take effect on March 4. Trump explains the tariffs by fighting drug trafficking from China.
China has warned that it will respond harshly to new trade threats by US President Donald Trump after he unveiled tariffs on Chinese imports. This increases the risk of escalating tensions between the two countries.
If the United States insists on its way, China will take all necessary measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests
Beijing's reaction came a few hours after Trump announced that an additional 10% tariff would go into effect on March 4, citing China's alleged role in the supply of North American drugs to the United States.
The new duties follow the previous 10% duty imposed earlier.
Trump may be tempting fate
She wrote in a note that the risk is that China's restraint "could give way to a tougher retaliatory stance - and a much more destructive trade war.
Recall
Earlier, Trump announced that new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada of 25% and an additional 10% duty on Chinese goods would take effect on March 4.
Trump explained his decision by saying that the situation with drug trafficking remains serious and noted that his administration is not satisfied with the pace of the fight.
According to the data, thousands of people die in the United States every year due to high levels of fentanyl coming from China and other drugs.