Canada says US tariffs on steel and aluminum are “completely unjustified”

Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne called the US tariffs on steel and aluminum “completely unjustified” and said Canada's response would be “clear and balanced.

Francois-Philippe Champagne emphasized that Canada is the main supplier of aluminum and steel to the United States, which is confirmed by the data of the US Department of Commerce.

Canadian steel and aluminum support key U.S. industries ranging from defense, shipbuilding, energy, and automotive - He said.

Champagne noted that Canada will hold consultations with international partners and analyze in detail the terms of the imposed tariffs. Former Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is running for prime minister to replace Justin Trudeau, condemned the measures, calling them “illegal and unjustified.

As Donald Trump has decided to impose tariffs on our steel and aluminum industries and workers, we must do what we did when he first tried to do it: respond dollar for dollar - she said in an address titled “A Proven Plan to Stop Trump's Tariffs.

Freeland also emphasized the need to negotiate with other countries affected by these restrictions to provide a joint response to President Trump.

The President of the United States has signed a new executive order imposing 25% import duties on steel and aluminum.