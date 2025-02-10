ukenru
Trump is serious about joining Canada - AP

Trump is serious about joining Canada - AP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23846 views

Donald Trump reiterated his intention to join Canada as the 51st state of the United States. According to him, the United States loses $200 billion a year because of Canada, although AP refutes this claim.

President Donald Trump has once again confirmed that he is determined to make Canada the 51st state in the United States. “Yes, it is,” Trump said in an interview when asked if his talk of annexing Canada was real, the Associated Press reports, according to UNN.

Details

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada would be better off if it agreed to become the 51st state of the United States, a prospect that is deeply unpopular with Canadians. Trudeau said on February 7 that Trump's talk of making Canada the 51st state of the United States was real and was related to a desire to gain access to the country's natural resources.

I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state, because we are losing $200 billion a year because of Canada. And I will not let that happen. Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?

- Trump said.

AR notes that the United States does not subsidize Canada. It buys products from the country rich in natural resources, including oil, although the gap in trade in goods has widened in recent years to $72 billion in 2023.

Recall

Earlier, Trump expressed his intentions for US control over Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal. He proposed that Canada become the 51st US state and criticized the current management of the Panama Canal.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

