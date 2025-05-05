Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

"Russia will have to give up all of Ukraine": Trump on signing a peace agreement

May 4, 08:41 PM

Ammunition is detonating, fire has spread to houses: 85 hectares are already burning in Kharkiv region

May 4, 09:33 PM

Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship by the end of 2025

May 4, 09:54 PM

Trump threatens Russia with "Graham sanctions" if it doesn't reconsider its behavior

May 4, 10:18 PM

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

01:07 AM
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

Oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel on OPEC+ plans to accelerate production. This raised concerns about increased supply in the market.

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

Oil prices fell by more than $2 a barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, amid OPEC+'s intention to further accelerate oil production growth, raising concerns about increased supply, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell $2.04 a barrel, or 3.33%, to $59.25 a barrel by 22:40 GMT (01:40 Kyiv time), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude cost $56.19 a barrel, down 3.6%.

Both contracts hit their lowest levels since April 9 in Monday's opening trade after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate oil production growth for the second month in a row, increasing production by 411,000 barrels per day in June.

OPEC+ led by Saudi Arabia increases production despite falling oil prices - FT
03.05.25, 15:51

Reuters estimates that the June increase from eight will bring total cumulative increases for April, May and June to 960,000 bpd, or 44% of the 2.2 million bpd of various cuts agreed since 2022.

"The OPEC+ decision on May 3 to increase production quotas by another 411,000 barrels per day for June reinforces market expectations that the global supply and demand balance is moving towards a surplus," Tim Evans, founder of Evans on Energy, said in a note.

The group may completely cancel its voluntary cuts by the end of October if members do not improve compliance with their production quotas, OPEC+ sources said.

OPEC+ sources said Saudi Arabia is pushing OPEC+ to accelerate the lifting of earlier production cuts to punish its colleagues in the organization, Iraq and Kazakhstan, for not properly complying with their production quotas.

Barclays lowered its Brent forecast by $4 to $66 a barrel for 2025 and by $2 to $60 a barrel for 2026 due to the accelerated deployment of OPEC+ supplies, analyst Amarpreet Singh said in a note.

Meanwhile, tensions flared in the Middle East after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Iran for the Tehran-backed Houthi group firing a missile that landed near Israel's main airport.

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Sunday that Tehran would retaliate if the United States or Israel attacked.

The Houthis threaten a complete air blockade of Israel by attacking airports
05.05.25, 02:54

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Barclays
Israel
OPEC
Reuters
Iraq
Saudi Arabia
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
Kazakhstan
Brent
