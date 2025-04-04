$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 5708 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50839 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 190023 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110217 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 368864 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296580 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211490 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243151 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254568 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160658 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 111225 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 190023 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 368864 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244380 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296580 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8206 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33029 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 58621 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44784 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115169 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Barclays

British multinational banking and financial services company
Trump's tariffs hit Europe and China harder than expected - analysts

Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.

Economy • April 3, 11:33 AM • 9814 views

Wall Street banks are ready to get rid of $3 billion of Musk's loans issued to buy Twitter

Leading Wall Street banks are planning to sell $3 billion worth of loans issued to Elon Musk to buy Twitter in 2022. The sale will take place a week after the successful sale of $5.5 billion of debt led by Morgan Stanley.

News of the World • February 13, 09:41 AM • 53863 views

Oil prices rise as Trump imposes tariffs

WTI and Brent oil prices rose after Trump imposed new trade duties on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Canadian energy products will be subject to a 10% duty, and Mexican energy products - 25%.

Economy • February 3, 08:53 AM • 33238 views

Tesla will launch a robot taxi in the US: Musk reveals plans for the coming years

Tesla plans to launch a self-driving taxi service in Austin in the summer of 2025. The company has also announced the release of the Optimus robot and large-scale production of cyber taxis by 2026.

News of the World • January 30, 08:02 AM • 26370 views

Wall Street banks are preparing to sell multibillion-dollar debts to Musk's social network - WSJ

Banks plan to sell most of the debt assets of X (formerly Twitter) at 90-95 cents per dollar. The sale of $3 billion of debt is an attempt to minimize losses from the $44 billion deal with Musk.

Economy • January 25, 11:21 AM • 49071 views

The Versace brand is up for sale: a potential buyer is known

Capri Holdings is looking for a buyer for its luxury brand Versace due to falling sales. The Italian fashion house Prada is considered a potential buyer, with an estimated deal value of up to $2.19 billion.

Economy • January 13, 03:13 AM • 67939 views

Ukraine signs a loan agreement with the UK for £181 million to develop its nuclear industry

NNEGC Energoatom has signed a loan agreement with a consortium of banks for £181 million to purchase nuclear fuel from Urenco. The 5-year loan is guaranteed by the UK government through the UKEF.

Economy • July 23, 08:11 AM • 33704 views