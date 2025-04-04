Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and
uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.
Leading Wall Street banks are planning to sell $3 billion worth of loans issued to Elon Musk to buy Twitter in 2022. The sale will
take place a week after the successful sale of $5.5 billion of debt led by Morgan Stanley.
WTI and Brent oil prices rose after Trump imposed new trade duties on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. Canadian energy
products will be subject to a 10% duty, and Mexican energy products - 25%.
Tesla plans to launch a self-driving taxi service in Austin in the summer of 2025. The company has also announced the release of
the Optimus robot and large-scale production of cyber taxis by 2026.
Banks plan to sell most of the debt assets of X (formerly Twitter) at 90-95 cents per dollar. The sale of $3 billion of debt is an
attempt to minimize losses from the $44 billion deal with Musk.
Capri Holdings is looking for a buyer for its luxury brand Versace due to falling sales. The Italian fashion house Prada is
considered a potential buyer, with an estimated deal value of up to $2.19 billion.
NNEGC Energoatom has signed a loan agreement with a consortium of banks for £181 million to purchase nuclear fuel from Urenco. The 5-year loan is guaranteed by the UK government through the UKEF.