Trump's tariffs hit Europe and China harder than expected - analysts

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump's tariffs hit Europe and China harder than expected - analysts

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.

Trump's tariffs hit Europe and China harder than expected - analysts

The latest round of US tariffs has hit Europe and China harder than expected. At the same time, analysts at the Barclays financial conglomerate warn that the scale of tariffs and ongoing political uncertainty could significantly increase the risk of recession, UNN writes with reference to Investing.com.

Details

According to strategists led by Emmanuel Cau, the announced tariffs were "more hawkish than expected", especially for European and Chinese exports.

President of the European Commission reacted to US tariffs: Europe is ready to defend its interests, but also open to dialogue03.04.25, 07:03 • 4306 views

The US has introduced average tariffs on goods from the EU at the level of 20%. This is twice as much as Barclays economists initially assumed, and total tariffs on Chinese exports could reach 54%.

China promises a response to "bullying" Trump's tariffs03.04.25, 10:45 • 6870 views

Barclays notes that while some commodity exemptions and hints of potential negotiations offer a glimmer of hope, "high tariffs and prolonged uncertainty increase the risk of recession."

US Treasury Secretary urges no response to new Trump tariffs: says "wait and see" on negotiations03.04.25, 09:38 • 5062 views

Such an escalation could worsen the global outlook, against the backdrop of growth forecasts now facing increased negative trends, the publication points out.

The new trade environment also creates risks for corporate profits, it said. Barclays had already forecast European earnings per share (EPS) growth for 2025 at just 4%, below the consensus forecast of 6%, and now sees a further decline.

"Tariffs of around 20% will be a medium-high single-digit drag on EPS growth," analysts say.

Moreover, earnings for 2025 could turn out to be zero or slightly negative before recovering in 2026, the publication notes. According to strategists, stocks have partially cheapened due to concerns related to tariffs, but "to a lesser extent" due to recession risks.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index has reportedly fallen 8% from its peak, suggesting that about 25% of the recession is already priced in, but the Euro Stoxx 50 is still up 8% since the beginning of the year. This means that the European index "may have more chances to catch up if a recession becomes a reality," Cau and his team note.

The US is introducing new tariffs: Apple may raise prices on its products - NYT03.04.25, 10:05 • 5836 views

"In the medium term, we believe that German fiscal stimulus should provide a positive offset and help Europe weather the tariff storm, while more aggressive ECB cuts may also be approaching," they added.

Germany is easing the "debt brake" for investments in defense and infrastructure: the president has signed the law22.03.25, 13:56 • 16080 views

Sectors with high dependence on world trade and China, such as automotive and luxury goods, have already sharply reduced their performance, while defensive sectors such as telecommunications, utilities and REITs have performed better.

Banks are still leading in 2025, but Barclays warns that growing recession fears and expectations of lower rates could trigger profit-taking in this sector.

Addition

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the US introduced a 10% tariff for Ukraine. According to her, this is not critical. Our state is already working to ensure that the conditions are better.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Barclays
European Commission
Donald Trump
Europe
Germany
China
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
