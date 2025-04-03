President of the European Commission reacted to US tariffs: Europe is ready to defend its interests, but also open to dialogue
Kyiv • UNN
Ursula von der Leyen stated that Europe is ready to defend its interests in response to the increase in US tariffs. At the same time, the EU is open to constructive negotiations.
Europe is ready to defend its interests in response to new US tariffs, while remaining open to negotiations. This was reported by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, reports UNN.
Details
Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern about the recent increase in customs duties announced by the United States, calling it a serious challenge for businesses and consumers around the world.
According to her, the European Union is ready to respond to these measures, emphasizing its determination to protect economic interests and values. However, the President of the European Commission also stated her readiness for dialogue, noting that Europe seeks not to escalate the conflict, but to engage in constructive negotiations and cooperation with American partners.
The general tariffs announced by the United States are a serious blow to companies and consumers around the world. Europe is ready to respond. We will always defend our interests and values. We are also ready to cooperate. And move from confrontation to negotiations
Recall
US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of new customs duties on imports of goods, which will increase US competitiveness in the global arena and protect American manufacturers and workers.
Trump introduced new duties for certain countries: full list02.04.25, 23:46 • 10288 views