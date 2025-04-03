China promises a response to "bullying" Trump's tariffs

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

China promises a response to "bullying" Trump's tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6856 views

China threatens to take countermeasures over new US tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump increased tariffs to 54% and introduced additional tariffs on Asian countries.

China promises a response to "bullying" Trump's tariffs

China has vowed to retaliate after US President Donald Trump announced major new tariffs on its exports to the United States as part of his radical overhaul of a century-old American global trade policy, UNN reports, citing CNN.

China strongly opposes this and will resolutely take countermeasures to protect its rights and interests.

- the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday morning.

The Chinese ministry criticised the move, which is a central element of Trump's efforts to change international trade rules, calling it a "typical unilateral bullying practice", while calling on the US to lift tariffs and "properly resolve differences with its trading partners through equal dialogue".

"The United States has imposed so-called 'reciprocal tariffs' based on subjective and unilateral assessments, which is not in line with international trade rules and seriously harms the legitimate rights and interests of the parties concerned," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

To circumvent existing tariffs, some Chinese companies have moved production to other Asian countries. But Trump's new tariffs on other Asian countries, announced on Wednesday, will also hit China: Vietnam will face a 46% duty and Cambodian goods will be subject to a 49% duty.

"I have great respect for Mr. Xi (Jinping) of China, great respect for China, but they have been using us for their own benefit," Trump said during his hour-long speech on Wednesday. - They understand very well what is happening and they will fight."

Beijing has reacted quickly but moderately to previous rounds of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration this year. These retaliatory measures included tariffs of 10% or 15% on certain fuels, as well as agricultural commodities such as soybeans, wheat and chicken.

It has also refined a set of measures to control exports, including critical minerals, and targeted companies and sectors that it can use to pressure American firms and interests, the publication writes.

Tariffs are being introduced at a difficult time for China's slowing economy, amid officials stepping up efforts in recent weeks to boost weak domestic consumption in preparation for an expanding trade war.

Addition

Trump introduced 54% tariffs on all Chinese imports into the US on Wednesday, a move ready to push for a serious reset of relations and an escalation of the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Trump's statement on Wednesday added 34% of so-called "reciprocal" tariffs to the existing 20% duty on all Chinese imports into the US. After returning to power in January, Trump has already introduced two rounds of additional 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports, which the White House said was necessary to stop the flow of illegal fentanyl from the country to the US.

China demands US to abandon tariffs for negotiations02.04.25, 09:58 • 5658 views

Trump unveiled the measures during a speech in the White House Rose Garden, where he separately announced an additional 10% duty on all imports into the US and a range of country-specific measures that hit Asian countries particularly hard.

The minimum tariffs of 54% that Trump has imposed against China are higher than many analysts expected and could drastically change relations between the two economies after decades of interdependence, CNN points out. According to the US government, trade between the two countries was estimated at $582.4 billion in 2024.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

