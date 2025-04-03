China promises a response to "bullying" Trump's tariffs
China threatens to take countermeasures over new US tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump increased tariffs to 54% and introduced additional tariffs on Asian countries.
China has vowed to retaliate after US President Donald Trump announced major new tariffs on its exports to the United States as part of his radical overhaul of a century-old American global trade policy, UNN reports, citing CNN.
China strongly opposes this and will resolutely take countermeasures to protect its rights and interests.
The Chinese ministry criticised the move, which is a central element of Trump's efforts to change international trade rules, calling it a "typical unilateral bullying practice", while calling on the US to lift tariffs and "properly resolve differences with its trading partners through equal dialogue".
"The United States has imposed so-called 'reciprocal tariffs' based on subjective and unilateral assessments, which is not in line with international trade rules and seriously harms the legitimate rights and interests of the parties concerned," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.
To circumvent existing tariffs, some Chinese companies have moved production to other Asian countries. But Trump's new tariffs on other Asian countries, announced on Wednesday, will also hit China: Vietnam will face a 46% duty and Cambodian goods will be subject to a 49% duty.
"I have great respect for Mr. Xi (Jinping) of China, great respect for China, but they have been using us for their own benefit," Trump said during his hour-long speech on Wednesday. - They understand very well what is happening and they will fight."
Beijing has reacted quickly but moderately to previous rounds of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration this year. These retaliatory measures included tariffs of 10% or 15% on certain fuels, as well as agricultural commodities such as soybeans, wheat and chicken.
It has also refined a set of measures to control exports, including critical minerals, and targeted companies and sectors that it can use to pressure American firms and interests, the publication writes.
Tariffs are being introduced at a difficult time for China's slowing economy, amid officials stepping up efforts in recent weeks to boost weak domestic consumption in preparation for an expanding trade war.
Trump introduced 54% tariffs on all Chinese imports into the US on Wednesday, a move ready to push for a serious reset of relations and an escalation of the trade war between the world's two largest economies.
Trump's statement on Wednesday added 34% of so-called "reciprocal" tariffs to the existing 20% duty on all Chinese imports into the US. After returning to power in January, Trump has already introduced two rounds of additional 10% tariffs on all Chinese imports, which the White House said was necessary to stop the flow of illegal fentanyl from the country to the US.
Trump unveiled the measures during a speech in the White House Rose Garden, where he separately announced an additional 10% duty on all imports into the US and a range of country-specific measures that hit Asian countries particularly hard.
The minimum tariffs of 54% that Trump has imposed against China are higher than many analysts expected and could drastically change relations between the two economies after decades of interdependence, CNN points out. According to the US government, trade between the two countries was estimated at $582.4 billion in 2024.