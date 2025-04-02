China demands US to abandon tariffs for negotiations

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10113 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97608 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 161952 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102397 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338618 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171657 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143647 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195762 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124250 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108053 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133254 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43242 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154406 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33697 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79449 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19114 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 20985 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33737 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43278 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133292 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

China demands US to abandon tariffs for negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5658 views

Wang Yi stated that the US must abolish tariffs on Chinese goods before discussing Beijing's role in the fentanyl crisis. China is ready for equal consultations.

China demands US to abandon tariffs for negotiations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the United States should abandon the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods due to Beijing's role in the fentanyl crisis before starting any negotiations on this issue. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details 

"If the American side really wants to solve the fentanyl problem, it should cancel the unreasonable increase in tariffs and hold equal consultations with the Chinese side," said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

His comments came a week after US President Donald Trump's ally Senator Steve Danes met with Chinese officials and urged Beijing to stop supplying ingredients for the drug to the US as a condition for negotiations.

According to media reports, fentanyl has become a hot spot in relations between the United States and China, amid Trump's accusations that Beijing has done too little to stop the import of drugs and their precursors into the United States. China, in turn, accused the Trump administration of using the issue as a pretext to raise tariffs. Last month, Chinese officials said the United States should say "thank you very much" to Beijing for its fight against the opioid trade.

Trump's tariff wars pushed gold to a record high31.03.25, 10:21 • 28352 views

"If the American side continues to exert pressure and even continues to engage in blackmail, China will resolutely resist it," Wang said.

He made these statements during a visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. 

The Chinese diplomat reaffirmed the importance of Sino-Russian relations and stressed that Beijing is ready to play a "constructive role" in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine, including cooperation with the countries of the Global South.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that China, Japan and South Korea discussed trade cooperation amid US tariffs. 

In particular, during the negotiations, the three countries expressed interest in deepening cooperation in the field of semiconductors. Japan and South Korea are considering importing critical raw materials from China, while Beijing is interested in purchasing high-tech components from its neighbors. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
South Korea
China
Japan
United States
