China demands US to abandon tariffs for negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
Wang Yi stated that the US must abolish tariffs on Chinese goods before discussing Beijing's role in the fentanyl crisis. China is ready for equal consultations.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the United States should abandon the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods due to Beijing's role in the fentanyl crisis before starting any negotiations on this issue. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.
Details
"If the American side really wants to solve the fentanyl problem, it should cancel the unreasonable increase in tariffs and hold equal consultations with the Chinese side," said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
His comments came a week after US President Donald Trump's ally Senator Steve Danes met with Chinese officials and urged Beijing to stop supplying ingredients for the drug to the US as a condition for negotiations.
According to media reports, fentanyl has become a hot spot in relations between the United States and China, amid Trump's accusations that Beijing has done too little to stop the import of drugs and their precursors into the United States. China, in turn, accused the Trump administration of using the issue as a pretext to raise tariffs. Last month, Chinese officials said the United States should say "thank you very much" to Beijing for its fight against the opioid trade.
Trump's tariff wars pushed gold to a record high31.03.25, 10:21 • 28352 views
"If the American side continues to exert pressure and even continues to engage in blackmail, China will resolutely resist it," Wang said.
He made these statements during a visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
The Chinese diplomat reaffirmed the importance of Sino-Russian relations and stressed that Beijing is ready to play a "constructive role" in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine, including cooperation with the countries of the Global South.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that China, Japan and South Korea discussed trade cooperation amid US tariffs.
In particular, during the negotiations, the three countries expressed interest in deepening cooperation in the field of semiconductors. Japan and South Korea are considering importing critical raw materials from China, while Beijing is interested in purchasing high-tech components from its neighbors.