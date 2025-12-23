Oil prices stable amid supply risks from Venezuela and Russia

$42.250.09
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 758 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 15143 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 30335 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 43036 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 31109 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 29143 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 26525 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 24426 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21383 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18553 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 10730 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"02:14 AM • 11176 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhoto02:50 AM • 10186 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 10220 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 12226 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 43051 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 39881 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 69478 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 91370 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 126279 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 12911 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 15684 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 38259 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 35580 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 37278 views
Oil prices stable amid supply risks from Venezuela and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Oil prices held steady after rising as the US considers selling confiscated Venezuelan oil, and attacks on Russian vessels and terminals heighten fears of supply disruptions. Brent futures fell to $62.01, and WTI to $57.92.

Oil prices stable amid supply risks from Venezuela and Russia

Oil prices remained stable on Tuesday after rising more than 2% in the previous session, as the US announced the possibility of selling confiscated Venezuelan oil, and damage to Russian ships and berths heightened fears of supply disruptions, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $62.01 a barrel at 04:40 GMT (06:40 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 9 cents, or 0.16%, to $57.92.

On Monday, Brent crude posted its best daily performance in two months, and WTI showed its biggest gain since November 14.

"Oil markets are navigating the final weeks of 2025, with prices largely remaining subdued, reflecting a battle between persistent bearish fundamentals and intermittent bullish headlines," Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at brokerage Phillip Nova, noted in her report.

Although prices showed a moderate rebound amid geopolitical news throughout 2025, overall, she said, there is a balance between sluggish demand and oversupply.

"Overall, the trend remains weak as concerns about structural supply issues overshadow short-lived rallies driven by de-risking," she noted.

However, markets are exercising caution as traders weigh geopolitical risks against forecasts of oversupply in early 2026, making prices potentially sensitive to any prolonged disruptions.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said the US could keep or sell oil seized off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks as part of its pressure campaign against Venezuela, which includes a "blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving the country.

"Indeed, even if Venezuelan oil exports fall to zero in the near term, oil markets are likely to remain well supplied in the first half of 2026," Barclays said in a note on Monday.

However, Barclays estimates that the global oil surplus will shrink to 700,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2026, and a prolonged disruption could exacerbate market conditions by depleting recent inventories.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine attacked each other's facilities in the Black Sea, a vital export route for both countries, the publication writes.

Late Monday, Russian forces struck the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa, damaging port facilities and a vessel. This is the second attack in the region in less than 24 hours.

On Monday, a drone damaged two vessels, two berths, and caused a fire in a village in Russia's Krasnodar region, regional authorities reported.

Meanwhile, there are also hits on Russian maritime logistics, with particular attention to shadow oil tankers attempting to circumvent sanctions against Russia imposed in connection with the nearly four-year war, the publication notes.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'22.12.25, 15:13 • 20139 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Village
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Barclays
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Odesa