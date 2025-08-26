Oil prices fall after 2-week high amid developments in Russia's war against Ukraine

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
06:24 AM • 4106 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 4268 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 17179 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 103924 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 68163 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 67051 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 193412 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 185288 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70482 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67550 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
79%
748mm
Popular news
Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film FestivalAugust 25, 10:27 PM • 11924 views
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNS01:35 AM • 14485 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for China02:44 AM • 4716 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 2603:18 AM • 6784 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe04:58 AM • 7316 views
Publications
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 4106 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 87201 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 103924 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 193412 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 185288 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Jonas Gahr Støre
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 298 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 12660 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 87201 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 60411 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 97091 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Hryvnia
United States dollar
Cruise missile

Oil prices fall after 2-week high amid developments in Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Brent and WTI oil prices fell after a rise caused by fears of fuel supply disruptions. Traders expect stronger US sanctions against Russian oil and are monitoring the consequences of tariffs imposed against India.

Oil prices fall after 2-week high amid developments in Russia's war against Ukraine

Oil prices fell slightly on Tuesday after rising almost 2% in the previous session, as traders closely monitor developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war in the context of possible disruptions to fuel supplies from the region, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude fell 32 cents, or 0.5%, to $68.48 a barrel by 04:48 GMT (07:48 Kyiv time), while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also fell 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $64.47.

On Monday, both contracts reached a more than two-week high, with WTI rising above its 100-day moving average.

"The risks to crude oil prices seem to be skewed towards further upside, especially if the price continues to move above the $64-65 resistance level," IG analysts note.

Monday's oil price rally was mainly driven by fears of supply disruptions due to attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, as well as traders' expectations of tighter US sanctions on Russian oil, the publication writes.

These attacks "disrupted the operation of Moscow's oil refining and export systems, led to gasoline shortages in some regions of the Russian Federation, and were a response to Moscow's advance on the front line and attacks on gas and energy facilities in Ukraine," the publication notes.

In a client note on Monday, Barclays said oil prices remained in a narrow range amid geopolitical instability and relatively stable fundamentals.

US President Donald Trump has again threatened to impose sanctions on Russia if no progress is made in reaching a peace agreement within the next two weeks.

Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"22.08.25, 21:18 • 36769 views

Traders will also monitor the consequences of the upcoming US tariffs against India due to continued purchases of Russian oil, said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Indian exporters are bracing for supply disruptions after the US Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Washington would impose an additional 25% tariff on all Indian goods from Wednesday.

This means that Indian exports will face US tariffs of up to 50% - among the highest imposed by Washington - after Trump announced additional tariffs as punishment for New Delhi's increased purchases of Russian oil in early August.

Indian state-owned oil refineries increase purchases of Russian oil despite US criticism - Bloomberg20.08.25, 18:41 • 3944 views

Traders are awaiting the release of American Petroleum Institute (API) data on US oil inventories later today. Crude oil and gasoline inventories are expected to decline, but distillate inventories may increase.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Oil
Brent Crude
Barclays
Reuters
New Delhi
Donald Trump
India
United States
Ukraine