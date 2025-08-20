Indian state-owned oil refineries increase purchases of Russian oil despite US criticism - Bloomberg

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
03:55 PM • 268 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 21775 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 22048 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 38238 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 146965 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 55296 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 52535 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 50774 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 187840 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 155300 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
43%
744mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summitAugust 20, 07:31 AM • 14450 views
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - PoliticoAugust 20, 07:40 AM • 16333 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 42597 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
August 20, 08:52 AM • 29115 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 30698 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 13877 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 21768 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 38229 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 146920 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 187825 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 9932 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 8776 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 10313 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 30731 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 42639 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pistol
Hryvnia
Oil

Indian state-owned oil refineries increase purchases of Russian oil despite US criticism - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 510 views

Indian state-owned oil refineries have resumed purchases of Russian Urals oil after a short break. This comes despite criticism from American officials and threats of sanctions.

Indian state-owned oil refineries increase purchases of Russian oil despite US criticism - Bloomberg

Indian state-owned oil refineries, including Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp., have resumed purchases of Russian Urals oil after a brief hiatus, despite increased trade tariffs and criticism from US officials, including Donald Trump and his advisors. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to traders unauthorized to speak publicly, state-owned oil companies have purchased Urals oil batches scheduled for shipment in September and October. Earlier this month, purchases were temporarily suspended after US President Donald Trump drew attention to India's role in Russian oil trade and threatened economic sanctions.

In late July, New Delhi instructed refining companies to develop plans to abandon OPEC+ supplies in case of supply problems. American officials, including trade advisor Peter Navarro and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, stated that the increase in Russian oil imports primarily benefits wealthy Indian families and called on the US to raise tariffs on Indian goods. Trump threatened to increase duties to 50%, half of which were specifically related to the purchase of Moscow oil.

The Indian government emphasized that crude oil imports are determined by market factors and promises to protect national interests. The deterioration of relations with the US has strengthened New Delhi's economic and political ties with Moscow and Beijing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently called Putin's dictatorate a "friend" and plans to visit China as part of his first trip to the country in seven years.

Traders also note that the discount on Urals oil has increased to $2.50 per barrel compared to Brent Dated, which has become an additional incentive for resuming purchases. Spokespersons for Indian Oil Corp. and BPCL have not yet commented on the recent agreements.

Recall

Russia expects India to remain a stable oil customer, offering discounts of about 5% off the market price. The US is increasing pressure on India over purchases of Russian oil, imposing duties and accusing it of supporting "Putin's war."

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused India of profiting from purchases of Russian oil during the war in Ukraine. He noted that the share of Russian oil in India's imports increased from less than 1% to 42%.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Oil
Brent Crude
Scott Bessent
Bloomberg News
United States Department of the Treasury
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
India
Narendra Modi
China
United States
Ukraine