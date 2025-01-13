The Versace brand is up for sale: a potential buyer is known

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143942 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125434 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133181 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132933 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169140 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110298 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162631 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104394 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113928 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 88287 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128298 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126936 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126936 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 85767 views

06:08 PM • 85767 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 100089 views

06:35 PM • 100089 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143955 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143955 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169147 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169147 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162634 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190460 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179723 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179723 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126937 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126937 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142239 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133929 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133929 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151168 views
The Versace brand is up for sale: a potential buyer is known

The Versace brand is up for sale: a potential buyer is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67843 views

Capri Holdings is looking for a buyer for its luxury brand Versace due to falling sales. The Italian fashion house Prada is considered a potential buyer, with an estimated deal value of up to $2.19 billion.

Capri Holdings, which owns such well-known luxury brands as Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, has put up for sale its subsidiary and fashion house Versace. This was reported by the international news agency Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, Capri Holdings is struggling due to a drop in sales in the $400 billion global luxury sector. Confidence in this segment has been shaken by spending cuts by wealthy Chinese and the end of a long sales boom.

In November, Tapestry, which owns the Coach brand, backed out of an $8.5 billion deal to buy Capri Holdings, which also owns the Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo brands

- writes Reuters.

After this deal to create an American luxury conglomerate fell through, Capri Holdings' management did not rule out the possibility of potential sales of its brands.

Capri Holdings has hired Barclays to analyze strategic options, including the sale of its Versace and Jimmy Choo brands, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

One source said that the entire Capri Holdings group could also be put up for sale.

Bernstein analysts estimate Versace's value at $1.75 billion  to $2.19 billion, excluding debt

- Reuters reports.

It is noted that the Italian fashion house Prada is among the potential buyers and is currently working with the international bank Citi to evaluate any offer. 

Recall

Elite fashion brands and retailers are considering the possibility of accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment. The French department store Printemps has already announced its cooperation with Binance to introduce crypto payments.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
barclaysBarclays
reutersReuters
chinaChina

Contact us about advertising