Head of the KMVA accused Klitschko of discrediting the Armed Forces and appealed to the SBU: what is known

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, accused Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko of discrediting the Armed Forces and appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine to check the mayor's team for financing materials that discredit the Defense Forces. Tkachenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Is Klitschko's team funding the discrediting of the Armed Forces? I am appealing to the Security Service of Ukraine to check the team of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko for financing materials that discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - Tkachenko wrote.

He said that today, a number of Telegram channels have documented the release of commissioned publications against him, which regularly publish PR materials on the activities of Mayor Klitschko.

We have every reason to believe that it was Vitali Klitschko's team that paid for the publication of these materials. At such a critical time for the country, the issue of mobilization is sensitive and socially important. Therefore, we will not allow any speculation on this topic - Tkachenko added.

He stressed that such publications that discredit the Defense Forces of Ukraine and undermine defense capabilities should be assessed by the competent authorities, and also added that he is asking for an audit of the owners and administrators of these Telegram channels and, in particular, their tax reports.

Let us remind you

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, said that through the court he suspended the decision of the Kyiv City Council to change the powers of the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.