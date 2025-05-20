Head of the KMVA accused Klitschko of discrediting the Armed Forces and appealed to the SBU: what is known

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 21463 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 60240 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 128600 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 62042 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 122685 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 60273 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 198929 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 96540 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 158414 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110552 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Popular news

They chained their son and then set him on fire: in Zakarpattia, the court sentenced the parents for the fatal "punishment"

May 20, 11:41 AM • 6210 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

May 20, 12:03 PM • 30629 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

May 20, 12:57 PM • 42389 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 77187 views

Republicans Risk Losing Their Biggest Donor? Musk Says He Will Cut Political Spending

05:11 PM • 27283 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 77223 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 128600 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 122685 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 198929 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 167815 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 119915 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 86731 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 82359 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 165038 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 166783 views
Head of the KMVA accused Klitschko of discrediting the Armed Forces and appealed to the SBU: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3588 views

Head of the KMVA Timur Tkachenko accused Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko of discrediting the Armed Forces and appealed to the SBU to check his team. He also asks to check the owners of Telegram channels.

Head of the KMVA accused Klitschko of discrediting the Armed Forces and appealed to the SBU: what is known

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, accused Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko of discrediting the Armed Forces and appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine to check the mayor's team for financing materials that discredit the Defense Forces. Tkachenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Is Klitschko's team funding the discrediting of the Armed Forces? I am appealing to the Security Service of Ukraine to check the team of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko for financing materials that discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

 - Tkachenko wrote.

He said that today, a number of Telegram channels have documented the release of commissioned publications against him, which regularly publish PR materials on the activities of Mayor Klitschko.

We have every reason to believe that it was Vitali Klitschko's team that paid for the publication of these materials. At such a critical time for the country, the issue of mobilization is sensitive and socially important. Therefore, we will not allow any speculation on this topic 

- Tkachenko added.

He stressed that such publications that discredit the Defense Forces of Ukraine and undermine defense capabilities should be assessed by the competent authorities, and also added that he is asking for an audit of the owners and administrators of these Telegram channels and, in particular, their tax reports.

Let us remind you

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, said that through the court he suspended the decision of the Kyiv City Council to change the powers of the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsKyiv
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv
