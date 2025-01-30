Tesla will launch a robot taxi in the US: Musk reveals plans for the coming years

Tesla will launch a driverless ride-hailing service within six months in 2025. After a disappointing 2024, Musk hopes to restore Tesla's sales this year.

Transmits UNN with reference to FT and Business Insider.

Tesla is planning to launch its first robot taxi on public roads in June, the automaker's CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday. First of all, it will be launched in Austin, Texas, USA. The tech magnate's company will also release a prototype of its humanoid robot Optimus this year and begin production of a fleet of autonomous “cybertaxis” that will be used in 2026.

Elon Musk has promised a recovery in Tesla sales this year after a disappointing 2024. He also expects a “leap forward in artificial intelligence” that will provide the necessary control for uncontrolled self-driving cars.

In 2024, we made a lot of important investments in manufacturing, AI, and robotics that will bear huge fruit in the future...to a scale that is hard to fathom. We are building production lines in preparation for what I think will be an epic 2026 and a ridiculous 27 and 28 - Musk said.

For reference

The automaker is the world's eighth-largest company, whose value has risen sharply since Musk spent $250 million to re-elect Donald Trump, gaining an influential role in shaping US policy and regulation as one of the president's top advisers.

Waymo robot taxis will appear outside the US for the first time - Tokyo is chosen

But analysts are still less optimistic about the company's performance.

“While Tesla discussed a return to car production growth, it did not mention a specific target, unlike Musk's [previous] call for 20-30 percent growth. While the longer-term narrative remains, the fourth quarter was a 'comeback to earth' moment for Tesla shares, which were increasingly disconnected from fundamentals,” said Dan Levy, a representative of Barclays (a British multinational universal bank headquartered in London).

Elon Musk has become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize: what is known about the nomination