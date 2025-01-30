Tesla will launch a robot taxi in the US: Musk reveals plans for the coming years

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 75733 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 95008 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107139 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110109 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130306 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103561 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134489 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103738 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113412 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116977 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102589 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 51775 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118328 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 57231 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112917 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 75579 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130286 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134471 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166390 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156184 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 22542 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26162 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112919 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118329 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139948 views
Actual
Tesla will launch a robot taxi in the US: Musk reveals plans for the coming years

Tesla will launch a robot taxi in the US: Musk reveals plans for the coming years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26196 views

Tesla plans to launch a self-driving taxi service in Austin in the summer of 2025. The company has also announced the release of the Optimus robot and large-scale production of cyber taxis by 2026.

Tesla will launch a driverless ride-hailing service within six months in 2025. After a disappointing 2024, Musk hopes to restore Tesla's sales this year.

Transmits UNN with reference to FT and Business Insider.

Tesla is planning to launch its first robot taxi on public roads in June, the automaker's CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday. First of all, it will be launched in Austin, Texas, USA. The tech magnate's company will also release a prototype of its humanoid robot Optimus this year and begin production of a fleet of autonomous “cybertaxis” that will be used in 2026.

Elon Musk has promised a recovery in Tesla sales this year after a disappointing 2024. He also expects a “leap forward in artificial intelligence” that will provide the necessary control for uncontrolled self-driving cars.

In 2024, we made a lot of important investments in manufacturing, AI, and robotics that will bear huge fruit in the future...to a scale that is hard to fathom. We are building production lines in preparation for what I think will be an epic 2026 and a ridiculous 27 and 28

- Musk said. 

For reference

The automaker is the world's eighth-largest company, whose value has risen sharply since Musk spent $250 million to re-elect Donald Trump, gaining an influential role in shaping US policy and regulation as one of the president's top advisers.

Waymo robot taxis will appear outside the US for the first time - Tokyo is chosen17.12.24, 08:45 • 16704 views

But analysts are still less optimistic about the company's performance.

“While Tesla discussed a return to car production growth, it did not mention a specific target, unlike Musk's [previous] call for 20-30 percent growth. While the longer-term narrative remains, the fourth quarter was a 'comeback to earth' moment for Tesla shares, which were increasingly disconnected from fundamentals,” said Dan Levy, a representative of Barclays (a British multinational universal bank headquartered in London).

Elon Musk has become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize: what is known about the nomination29.01.25, 23:51 • 76638 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
barclaysBarclays
austin-texasAustin, Texas
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
tokyoTokyo
donald-trumpDonald Trump
texasTexas
elon-muskElon Musk

Contact us about advertising