Enemy attack left part of Sumy without electricity

Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
July 22, 06:15 PM • 16735 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 50337 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 66415 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 66240 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 58515 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 61817 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 48555 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 38147 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 27396 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 33235 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv hit by bad weather: construction crane fell, streets floodedJuly 22, 02:57 PM • 11040 views
Court arrested father of NABU detective chief MagamedrasulovJuly 22, 03:14 PM • 25290 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 45392 views
Bad weather hit Kyiv: five people injured, including a 13-year-old girlJuly 22, 05:10 PM • 12504 views
"He promised to 'deal with everyone': Maliuk spoke about the detention of NABU detective Magomedrasulov08:19 PM • 13794 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 101877 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 151143 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 148531 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 144701 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 176504 views
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vasyl Malyuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
Crimea
United States
White House
Kyiv Oblast
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 45540 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 176835 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 268780 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 280732 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 274564 views
Dassault Mirage 2000
Truth Social
Facebook
Time (magazine)
Airbus A320 series

Enemy attack left part of Sumy without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1310 views

On the night of July 23, the enemy attacked Sumy, causing power outages in part of the city. Some medical facilities are operating on generators, and services are eliminating the consequences.

Enemy attack left part of Sumy without electricity

On the night of Wednesday, July 23, the enemy again attacked civilian infrastructure facilities in Sumy. This was reported by Mayor Artem Kobzar, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the attack, part of Sumy was left without electricity.

Some medical facilities operate on generators

- Kobzar said.

He added that all relevant services are already working to eliminate the consequences of the emergency and restore electricity supply.

Recall

Earlier, in Sumy, as well as in the Sumy and Romny districts of the region, electricity was partially cut off. This happened as a result of an attack by Russian troops.

It was also reported that as a result of a Russian drone strike on Sumy on July 22, a 60-year-old woman died. The strike on a social infrastructure facility also damaged buildings and cars. The number of injured increased to four.

Sumy suffered another Russian drone attack: there is damage22.07.25, 14:34 • 2610 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Sumy
Tesla
