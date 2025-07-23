Enemy attack left part of Sumy without electricity

On the night of Wednesday, July 23, the enemy again attacked civilian infrastructure facilities in Sumy. This was reported by Mayor Artem Kobzar, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the attack, part of Sumy was left without electricity.

Some medical facilities operate on generators - Kobzar said.

He added that all relevant services are already working to eliminate the consequences of the emergency and restore electricity supply.

Recall

Earlier, in Sumy, as well as in the Sumy and Romny districts of the region, electricity was partially cut off. This happened as a result of an attack by Russian troops.

It was also reported that as a result of a Russian drone strike on Sumy on July 22, a 60-year-old woman died. The strike on a social infrastructure facility also damaged buildings and cars. The number of injured increased to four.

Sumy suffered another Russian drone attack: there is damage