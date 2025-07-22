Sumy suffered another Russian drone attack: there is damage

Sumy was hit again this afternoon by Russian drone attacks, causing damage to an educational and medical institution, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Enemy UAVs attacked the Sumy community after 13:00. There were hits in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. In particular, windows were blown out in an educational and medical institution. The assessment is ongoing. People, preliminarily, were not injured. - wrote Hryhorov.

According to Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, "one of the city's educational institutions was hit." "As a result of the strike, windows were blown out in the institution and in the polyclinic of the city hospital," he clarified.

According to Hryhorov, the consequences of the attacks are being clarified. "The threat of repeated enemy attacks remains. Stay in safe places," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Addition

At night, as Hryhorov reported, the enemy struck a residential area of Sumy, damaging 5 multi-story buildings, a shopping center, and 18 cars. There were no casualties, but two residents of one of the most damaged buildings were taken to a medical facility. "A 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man are being examined and provided with medical care," Hryhorov said.

After the enemy's strike, according to him, many residents of the sleeping area are in a state of shock. Previously, 12 people sought medical help.

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, during the past day, as a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory, there are wounded civilians: in the Putyvl community, 11 civilians (born in 1996, 2003, 2005, 1982, 1977, 1984, 1991, 1992, 1983, 2001) were injured as a result of a UAV strike, including 1 child born in 2020; in the Sumy community, there are wounded as a result of a KAB strike, including one child: three wounded were in the hospital in the morning, another was provided with assistance on the spot. Also, 12 victims sought medical attention on the spot.

During the day, from the morning of July 21 to the morning of July 22, Russian troops carried out almost 70 shellings of 32 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. The largest number of shellings was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.