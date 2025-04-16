Time named 100 most influential people of 2025: who is on the list

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15839 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61628 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163325 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83990 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 114011 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89544 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141365 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123516 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39004 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62923 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4374 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4144 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10420 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5176 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3280 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43040 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163331 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154611 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141369 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123517 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97989 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41204 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41509 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41966 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43733 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Time named 100 most influential people of 2025: who is on the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8964 views

Time magazine has published its annual list of the world's most influential people. It includes politicians, entrepreneurs, businessmen, executives and entertainment stars.

Time named 100 most influential people of 2025: who is on the list
time.com

The list of Time100 2025 has been published - TIME's annual list of the world's most influential people, writes UNN.

Details

This year's "most influential people in the world", according to the authors of Time magazine, include politicians, technology entrepreneurs and business magnates, as well as executives and entertainment stars.

According to Page Six, which exclusively learned the details, Time senior correspondent Brian Bennett nominated US President Donald Trump, stating that "no other modern president has seized control of the US government so decisively".

Another senior correspondent, Alice Park, chose "public health disruptor" and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is "already having a major impact on US healthcare".

Simon Shuster, another senior correspondent, chose Tesla mogul Elon Musk, noting that his "meteoric rise... was punctuated by fits of manic energy that tend to engulf him when he takes on a new challenge".

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston named Mark Zuckerberg for "the courage to boldly bet on the future," as the Facebook co-founder "aggressively invested in virtual and augmented reality and then staked Meta's identity on a vision that others could not yet see."

TV show creator Shonda Rhimes nominated "seasoned streaming executive" Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix, for being "fearlessly smart, fearlessly innovative [and] fearlessly truthful."

Actor Will Ferrell chose "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels, who "cultivates new talent and gives [rising comedians] the opportunity to express themselves in ways [they] didn't know."

Film director Rian Johnson chose actor Adrien Brody, who "has earned the mark of 'they don't make them like that anymore'."

TV show creator Ryan Murphy called actress Demi Moore "life-affirming," who has not only "shaped culture for decades," but has also "changed the way we talk about pregnancy and motherhood."

Actor Chris Evans nominated Scarlett Johansson as one of the "most versatile, influential and profitable actresses of her generation."

Director Marielle Heller chose the "sparkling" Kristen Wiig. "When Kristen is in a scene, there is always a takeoff. And not just in comedies. Kristen is one of the best dramatic actresses," Heller said enthusiastically.

Amy Poehler chose her "Parks and Recreation" colleague Rashida Jones, whose "work crosses genres in ways few others can."

And Broadway pioneer Patti LuPone named "Sunset Boulevard" star Nicole Scherzinger, whose "one crazy scene is worth the price of admission."

Here's who else, according to the publication, made the list: US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lütnick, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Argentine President Javier Miley, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and actors Diego Luna and Hiroyuki Sanada.

TIME names 13 most influential women of the year: from crime victims to world stars20.02.25, 22:35 • 27245 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Mark Zuckerberg
BlackRock
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Javier Milei
Argentina
Mexico
Larry Fink
Tesla, Inc.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United Kingdom
United States
Netflix
Facebook
