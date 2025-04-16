Time named 100 most influential people of 2025: who is on the list

The list of Time100 2025 has been published - TIME's annual list of the world's most influential people, writes UNN.

Details

This year's "most influential people in the world", according to the authors of Time magazine, include politicians, technology entrepreneurs and business magnates, as well as executives and entertainment stars.

According to Page Six, which exclusively learned the details, Time senior correspondent Brian Bennett nominated US President Donald Trump, stating that "no other modern president has seized control of the US government so decisively".

Another senior correspondent, Alice Park, chose "public health disruptor" and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is "already having a major impact on US healthcare".

Simon Shuster, another senior correspondent, chose Tesla mogul Elon Musk, noting that his "meteoric rise... was punctuated by fits of manic energy that tend to engulf him when he takes on a new challenge".

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston named Mark Zuckerberg for "the courage to boldly bet on the future," as the Facebook co-founder "aggressively invested in virtual and augmented reality and then staked Meta's identity on a vision that others could not yet see."

TV show creator Shonda Rhimes nominated "seasoned streaming executive" Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix, for being "fearlessly smart, fearlessly innovative [and] fearlessly truthful."

Actor Will Ferrell chose "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels, who "cultivates new talent and gives [rising comedians] the opportunity to express themselves in ways [they] didn't know."

Film director Rian Johnson chose actor Adrien Brody, who "has earned the mark of 'they don't make them like that anymore'."

TV show creator Ryan Murphy called actress Demi Moore "life-affirming," who has not only "shaped culture for decades," but has also "changed the way we talk about pregnancy and motherhood."

Actor Chris Evans nominated Scarlett Johansson as one of the "most versatile, influential and profitable actresses of her generation."

Director Marielle Heller chose the "sparkling" Kristen Wiig. "When Kristen is in a scene, there is always a takeoff. And not just in comedies. Kristen is one of the best dramatic actresses," Heller said enthusiastically.

Amy Poehler chose her "Parks and Recreation" colleague Rashida Jones, whose "work crosses genres in ways few others can."

And Broadway pioneer Patti LuPone named "Sunset Boulevard" star Nicole Scherzinger, whose "one crazy scene is worth the price of admission."

Here's who else, according to the publication, made the list: US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lütnick, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Argentine President Javier Miley, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, and actors Diego Luna and Hiroyuki Sanada.

